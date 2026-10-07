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Team Andrews powers home in major fours

<p>Jax Murphy, Mitch Andrews, Glen Kearney, Brian Asimus, Paul Doust, Lyall Strudwick, Clint Hurford and Scott McKellar.</p>\\n
<p>Jax Murphy, Mitch Andrews, Glen Kearney, Brian Asimus, Paul Doust, Lyall Strudwick, Clint Hurford and Scott McKellar.</p>\\n

Jax Murphy, Mitch Andrews, Glen Kearney, Brian Asimus, Paul Doust, Lyall Strudwick, Clint Hurford and Scott McKellar.

Roll up for the Wings4Kids Charity Day at the bowlie on Saturday 10 October.
October 7, 2026 • 06:00

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