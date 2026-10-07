Team Andrews powers home in major fours

BOWLS ROLL UP FOR WINGS4KIDS! Get ready for a day of bowls with a big heart! The Wings4Kids Charity Day rolls onto the greens this Saturday 10 October, bringing bowlers together for some friendly competition and a great cause. Gather your triples team or enter your name individually and arrive at 9.30am, ready for a 10am start. Entry is $25 per person, so round up your teammates and bring your enthusiasm. Let’s make every bowl count and help make the day a winner for Wings4Kids! LEGENDS BOWLS DAY The countdown is on! With 17 October fast approaching, excitement is building for The Legends Bowls Day, honouring Clive Herbert, Lindsay Willding and Greg Parslow. It promises to be a memorable day of friendly competition and shared memories as bowlers come together to celebrate three legends of our club. Only a couple of spots remain, and we’re within touching distance of seeing all three greens full of bowlers again - a fitting tribute to Clive, Lindsay and Greg. Get your team together and secure your spot. Let’s fill those greens and make it a day to remember! CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS Major fours: A slow start on the greens gave way to a big finish in the Major Fours, with Jax Murphy, Glen Kearney, Brian Asimus and Mitch Andrews defeating Paul Doust, Clint Hurford, Scott McKellar and Lyall Strudwick 31–14. The much-welcomed overnight and early morning rain left the greens running a little slow, but the contest soon warmed up. Scores were locked at 8-all after eight ends before Team Strudwick edged ahead on the 10th, holding the lead for three ends. Then Team Andrews found another gear! A four brought them back into the contest, followed by a five that swept them into the lead. Adding a six along the way, they powered home to seal a convincing victory. Women's major singles: Lyndy Bokeyar secured her place in the Women’s Major Singles final with a thrilling 25–23 victory over Sue Smith in Sunday morning’s second semi-final. Lyndy set the pace early, leading 8–5 after 10 ends. Sue began her fightback but remained stuck on seven for five ends as Lyndy stretched her advantage to 16–7 after 15. Sue wasn’t finished yet! A determined comeback brought her within two shots at 14–16 after 18 ends, setting the scene for a tense battle to the finish. Heading into the 26th end, Lyndy held a slender 24–23 lead. With Sue hot on her heels, Lyndy held her nerve to collect the winning shot and seal a hard-fought victory. Lyndy will now meet Cherie Vincent in the final. Minor fours: Wayne Wright, Steve Turner, Tim Everest and Dale Scott powered to a convincing 29–8 victory over Paul Baker, Maynard, John Cutler and Troy Clarke. Team Scott took control from the get go, building a commanding 17–5 lead after 10 ends with eight ends still to play. On the 15th, when Team Scott collected a six to stretch the margin to 29–7, Team Clarke added one more shot, but Scott’s side had already done the damage, sealing their position in the finals. SOCIAL BOWLS Wednesday - Before we get into the bowls news a reminder to all Wednesday bowlers that as we are now into daylight savings time we will revert to a 9.30am start as from the 14th of this month. That means names in by 9am and if you ring in after that you may not get a game. On a windy Wednesday morning we had 22 bowlers out on the green. The winners on the morning were Eddy Gould and Lyall Strudwick with an 18 to 13 win against Neil Riley and Paul Doust. The score was level at 10 all on the 13th end after which Neil and Paul had a rest, not scoring for the next five ends after which they failed to catch up over the next three ends. Runners up was an 11-all draw between Angela Dent and Phil Bayley playing Colleen Leibich and Laurie Crouch. Angela and Paul had a good run until the nineth end where they held a 9-3 lead. By the fourteenth end Colleen and Laurie had caught up to be 10 all. Both teams scored a shot over the remaining ends for the draw. In the remaining games Therese Davis and Alf Davies won their game 19-15 against Lesley Dunstan and Bill Cowell. This was a reasonably even game until the 16th end when Therese and Alf held a 19-10 lead. They did not score another shot but unfortunately Lesley and Bill had left their run to late. Wayne Wright and John Gorton out played Don Craft and Kerry Dunstan with a 19-14 win. This was an even game until the fifteenth end where it was 14 all. Unfortunately, as happens, the wheels fell off for Don and Kerry allowing Wayne and John to continue of their merry way for a win. In the last game Tony Burke (a visitor from Hervey Bay), Irene Riley and John Kennedy had a 17-8 win against Dean Jeffrey, Robyn Mattiske and Noel Jolliffe. Johns’ team lead throughout the game with Noel and his team unable to break the winning streak of the other team. Kerry Dunstan and Eddy Gould were the lucky raffle winners. Thursday bowls featured close calls and comebacks on the greens. There was plenty of action on the greens, with tight tussles and determined fightbacks keeping bowlers on their toes. Paul Doust and Cherie Vincent edged out Eddie Gould and Tim Everest 17–14. With Paul and Cherie just one shot ahead at 10–9 after 11 ends, the contest was there for the taking, but they held firm to claim the win. Wayne Wright and Posso Jones set the pace from the start against Bobby Grant and Wayne Burton. Their early work paid off as they secured a hard-fought 20–17 victory. Ange Dwyer and Glen Kearney proved too strong for Maynard and Viv Russell, winning 22–15. Maynard and Viv fought back over the closing eight ends, but Ange and Glen had enough in reserve to get home. Tara Shaw and Laurie Crouch rounded out the action with a spirited comeback, turning the tables on Phil Bayley and John Kennedy to claim a 23–19 win. Winning Rink: Tara Shaw and Laurie Crouch. Losing Rink: Bobby Grant and Wayne Burton. Resting touchers: Tim Everest, Bobby Grant, Wayne Wright and Tara Shaw. Raspberry: Wayne Burton. Jackpot winner of the day: Wayne Wright. Sunday – no playing results available at time of print. T & M TYRES TOURNAMENT Sunday mornings are about to get a little more competitive! The T & M Tyres Sunday Morning Bowls Tournament gets underway this Sunday 11 October, running over three consecutive Sundays. The tournament will follow the usual Sunday morning bowls format, with teams drawn each week. Get your names in by 9.30am, ready for a 10am start, and enjoy some friendly rivalry on the greens. A big thank you goes to Tony and Helen, whose generous, long-standing sponsorship makes this annual tournament possible. Their continued support is greatly appreciated - events like this simply wouldn’t happen without them. Roll up, join the fun and help make this year’s tournament another successful event at the bowlie.