After 10 weeks of our autumn competition, two teams were left to battle it out on Thursday finals evening July 2 to see which team would become autumn squash comp champs?

Finalist teams were Jones and H Krosses.

Jones’ were I suppose favorites as they lead the comp with high team score totals.

Pipers and Shaws did score higher totals of 41 and 42 points at times but Jones and also H Krosses managed consistent 30 plus scores throughout which made the difference.

Court two, Centre Court was chosen as the finals court. Four substitute players were required and were available. Unfortunately one match was a no game.

Early matches were: young Hudson Scott v Jack Coleman 1-6 and Lucas Jones v Ken Bryant 6-1.

Later was Brendon Allegri v sub Wayne Bilsborough playing for Will Markwort where Brendon’s lethal left hand drives won him set one 15-12 but Wayne’s court coverage and solid returns turned the tide and he eventually claimed a win with the next three sets 15, 17 and 15 to Brendon’s 8, 15, 12.

Then Tim Welsh v Dennis Haynes was a four setter where Tim lost the first set 11-15 to Denn’s retrieving and front court success but Tim dug in and excelled with tactical returns and good length shots to the back corners producing three winning sets 15-4, 15-8 and 15-3 giving Jones’ 13 points to H Krosse’s 15.

At a crucial time, talented Claire Bayley, sub for granddad Pete Cowhan v Cameron Dale saw Claire lose initially 11-15 but Claire returned fire with her consistent quality shots for 16, 15, and 16 scores to Cam’s 14, 10, and 14 which placed Jones ahead 18 points to H Krosses 17.

George Lane v Jono Cannon was a fast and furious three set showdown when George’s three 15s to Jono’s 8, 11 and 6 put Jones ahead 24 points to 18.

Sub players: Jake Shaw for Max Jones v Darryn Piper for Henry Kross was an exciting, rapid paced, night cap match for the evening; Darryn’s three set victory over Jake 6-1 made H Kross’s score total 24 and Jones 25 ensuring Jones their champs crown for the 2026 autumn comp.

Thanks to those who made the finals night to play or support the finalists and special thanks to the substitute players for their efforts.

All are welcome to a grading night planned for Thursday July 16, 6pm. A good opportunity for those wishing to try squash to come along and do exactly that.