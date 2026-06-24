SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

The ideal squash stance: Smooth on court movement and early preparation allows a squash player to adopt an ideal stance to play the ball: In the tuck position; feet well apart, body balanced, racket head well up, firm grip, ninety degree angle of racket shaft with forearm; eyes, mind and attention fully focused on the target; the small black ball.

Body poised, set and taut, ready to strike the ball with a well timed stroke, imparting full power at impact from body weight and racket head speed to the shot.

Words of advice to hopeful young squash players, from one of the modern legends of professional squash and former world number one, Australia’s own Dave Palmer.

Now results for Thursday June 18 week 9 of our Autumn Comp.

Jones’ way out in front 302 points, Pipers 264, HKrosses next 261, Shaws 246, Dawes 233 and JKrosses 212.

Court one: Jones v Dawes 37 points to 26.

Sub Jake Shaw v Oli 1-6, sub Will Markwort v Alex Doyle master of the touch shot 2-5, Brendon Allegri v Chris McQuie 6-1, sub Claire Bayley v Mark Webb 1-6, Blair Thomas who has returned to local squash after a substantial absence is playing a strong game defeating versatile Sandy Paterson 5-2, Tim Walsh v Deb Bryant 6-1, young ‘pocket rocket’ Lucas Jones plays a level of squash beyond his years defeating Bec Jones 5-2, Nate Markwort v Beth Cannon 6-1 and Hudson Scott another talented youngster beating Ian Perrin 6-1.

Court two: H Krosses v Pipers 30 to 26.

Henry v Darryn 6-1 and in three huge five setathons Jono Cannon, Will Markwort and Cam Dale were neck and neck with opponents Dan Bayley, Wayne Bilsborough and Max Ridley but all lost the fifth set, better luck next time guys.

Weivan Huing and sub Lucas Jones had 6-1 wins over Hunter Bilsborough and Jacob Cannon, Ken Bryant v Greg Ridge 2-5 and Zac Wheeldon lost to Danielle Hornery 1-6.

Court three: J Krosses v Shaws 21 to a huge 41 points. Cooper Jones, Shanna Nock and Dave West began well enough against Sam Hornery, Austen Brown and Scott Webb but all lost the fourth set and match, maybe next time players.

Two Tims one Welsh and the other Coombs had a fine five setter which Tim Coombs won 15-9, Tony Trotter v sub T-Jay Markwort 1-6 and another big match between Noah Brown and Robey McMillan finished with Noah taking the two last sets 15-7, 15-5, lastly Ollie Bayley v Nixon Scott 12-15,13-15, 12-15.

This week’s draw: Team 6 v 4, 1 v 3, 5 v 2. See you on the court.