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Three champions crowned in finals fever

<p>The women\\'s Major Singles final between Lyndy Bokeyar and Cherie Vincent was an absolute thriller, with Lyndy producing a fantastic comeback to claim the title.</p>\\n
<p>The women\\'s Major Singles final between Lyndy Bokeyar and Cherie Vincent was an absolute thriller, with Lyndy producing a fantastic comeback to claim the title.</p>\\n

The women's Major Singles final between Lyndy Bokeyar and Cherie Vincent was an absolute thriller, with Lyndy producing a fantastic comeback to claim the title.

News and results from Forbes Sports and Rec Club aka the Bowlie
October 28, 2026 • 06:00

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