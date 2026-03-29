Denise and Phil Thurston made headlines in 2025 with Bittersweet names NSW Filly and two-year-old of the year at the NSW Harness Racing Awards and Fate Awaits two-year-old colt or gelding of the year at the Australian Harness Racing Awards.

Their achievements as breeders have been recognised with the president's award at the Sportsperson of the Year Awards.

Bittersweet had a great start to the season, winning the Group 1 Bathurst Gold Tiara amongst four wins and two places from just six starts before her season was cut short by injury.

Making these achievements even more remarkable, both horses were bred in a season when devastating floods affected their property.

Bittersweet was among the young weanlings that had to be fed and cared for on property until flood water receded.

It was an exciting time for all connections - but also an emotional journey given the hardship of that time.

"Quite amazing" are Phil's words, as they've actually had three Group 1 winners of the seven foals of that year.