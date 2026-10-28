Tigers chase down Goannas in cricket round 2

CRICKET Round two of local cricket around the district played on Saturday 24 October was a competitive day for all, with wins awarded to the following teams of Bowlie Tigers, Forbes Battapi and Cambridge Cats. Bowlie Tigers defeat Globe Hotel Goannas, chasing down their 114 total in 21.6 overs. Globe headed out to bat first, opener Selwyn Bale among the top scorers adding 27 not out. J Molloy's 37 was the team's top score, with a handy 14 from H Jones to bring the Goannas to 9/114 in 24.4 overs. For the Tigers, J Shaw claimed 3/25 off his six overs, M Stirling 2/33 and J Sherritt 2/34. Tigers headed out to bat with J Reid making 38 not out, M Simmonds 23 and M Stirling backing up his bowling performance with 15. N Hessell claimed 2/18 off four overs, M. Townsend 2/4 and R. McKenzie 1/6 but Tigers were able to hit 117 to win in the 21st over. Next door on Grinsted Oval, Forbes Battapi defeated Commercial Hotel Mershpies. With a cracking 59 by Charlie Mitton, the Battapi were 7/138 at the end of their 30 overs, with valuable 20 from D. Sweeney and 17 from C. Rubie. R. Glasson claimed 4/40 off six overs for the Mershpies, H. Hodges taking 2/8 and J. Smith 1/23, but the Battapi had the upper hand in the match. The Battapi bowlers kept it tight with H. Leadbitter claiming 3/17, D. Sweeney 2/6 and B. Seyffer 2/5 to restrict the Mershpies to 91. Best with the bat for the side were Z. Hartwig with 26, while backing up their bowling efforts were H. Hodges 22 and R. Glasson 12. Cambridge Cats defeated Trundle Ducks when the two Parkes shire teams met at Harrison Park. Cambridge's A Roach blitzed through the batting line-up taking 3/11 and G Doyle 3/14 as they bundled Trundle out for 96 runs in 21.6 overs. B Porter was another good with the ball, taking 2/23 off four overs. Best with the bat for the Ducks were P. Webb 34, T. Umbers 29 and B. Clarke 14. The Cats headed to the centre and set about chasing the total down, R Dunn making 45 not out to see them win with 3/101 in the 12th over. A. Riach added 20 and S. Guess 18 not out on the way. I Bolam claimed two Cats' wickets with 2/27 off six, B Clarke the side's other wicket taker with B. Clarke 1/32 off three overs. This week's draw still to come at time of preparing for press - see the Forbes District Cricket Association facebook page.