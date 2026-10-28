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Tigers chase down Goannas in cricket round 2

<p>Charlie Mitton for Forbes Battapi.</p>\\n
<p>Charlie Mitton for Forbes Battapi.</p>\\n

Charlie Mitton for Forbes Battapi.

News and results from the Forbes district cricket competition round 2
October 28, 2026 • 03:00

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