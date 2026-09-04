Forbes has turned black and white with businesses sharing messages of support for the Forbes Magpies as they head into this weekend's grand final.

Various businesses around the town have hung messages of support along in their windows along with coloured balloons and streamers.

Forbes will host a huge grand final weekend with four Magpies sides in it after a dramatic first grade qualifier against Mudgee went down to extra time at Spooner Oval.

The first grade squad will be taking on Macquarie this coming Sunday.

The Magpies league tag squad will be facing Orange CYMS this weekend, following a tightly contested semi final match against Macquarie.

Forbes is well represented in the rugby league grand finals.

The Uunder 18s had a thriller of a semi final match-up against Orange Hawks last weekend to qualify for the grand final dance against Bathurst Panthers.

The Magpies reserve grade will meet Mudgee in the grand final, following last weekend's thrilling game against Macquarie.

Games kick off at 9.30am for league tag, 10.50am for under 18s, 12.20pm for reserve grade, 2.10pm for women’s tackle and 3.30pm for first grade.

Over in the junior rugby league, Forbes is well represented at Saturday's grand final through Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League and Red Bend Junior Rugby League.

Canowindra hosts Saturday's grand finals. The day’s fixture includes:

• Under 14s league tag: Magpies v Parkes White;;,

• Under 14s girls tackle: Parkes v Condobolin,;

• Under 14s boys tackle: Magpies v Condobolin;

• Under 17s league tag: Red Bend v Magpies; and

• Under 16s boys tackle: Magpies v Parkes White.