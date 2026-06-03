Despite the Little Athletics season being over, it hasn't stopped three Trundle athletes from winning medals at Oceania and Australian Athletics Championships.

Vashti Williams has just returned home from Darwin where she competed in the 2026 Oceania Athletics Championships.

Contesting the women's under 16 javelin event, Williams threw her way to a bronze medal with a distance of 38.01m.

The Trundle girl was up against the best athletes from across the Oceania including Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, NSW and Tonga.

Her bronze medal placing ahs been described as an amazing result on the international stage as she represented Australia in the youngest age group eligible for international competition.

Williams wasn't the only one representing Parkes Little Athletics at the Oceania Athletics Championships with our very own Kim Robinson officiating the under 16s championships in Darwin.

Kim Robinson and Vashti Williams at the Oceania Athletics Championships in Darwin.

Before Williams took off to Darwin she was competing in the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane alongside her fellow Trundle Little Athletics athletes including Toby Morgan and Aphellia Robson.

Morgan showed incredible versatility across multiple disciplines his best and main event was javelin where he claimed first place.

He also added a third place finish in the 1500m showing his dedication to both field and track.

Morgan also competed in a packed schedule of additional events recording the following results:

7th in the 100m

6th in the 200m

8th in the 400m

6th in the 800m with a personal best of 4:05.77

7th in long jump with a personal best of 2.69m

Robson secured third place in javelin at the Australian Championships throwing 35.64m achieving a personal best throw that improved her distance by an outstanding four metres.

Aphellia Robson proudly wearing her national bronze medal. Toby Morgan with his national gold and bronze medals and Vashti Williams.

Williams also competed strongly at national level finishing ninth in javelin with a throw of 33.67m among Australia's best young athletes.

All three athletes are coached by Mr Leonard of Trundle who dedicates his time every week to ensure all athletes, no matter where they live. have the same opportunities as their city counterparts.