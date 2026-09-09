Two from two for team Vincent

Reminder that we kick off the Johny Woods Painting Bowls Tournament this Saturday 12 September. Names in by 12.30 for a 1pm start. This tournament will run over three consecutive Saturdays. Teams are drawn on the day. All welcome. We are almost there for finals for our club championship games. We only have a couple of games to be played due to absences however they will be underway very soon. Minor Fours – it was a busy week for Paul Doust, Billy Cowell, Posso Jones and skip Cherie Vincent as they played Ange Dwyer, Sue Smith, Sue White and John Gorton on Thursday afternoon and then played the Murphy Crew on Saturday. On Thursday there were only 3 points the difference throughout the game until the 18th end when Team Vincent increased the gap by 6, leading 20-14. Team Gorton dug deep and won the last 3 ends and was only just pipped at the post going down 18-20 to Team Vincent. When Team Vincent met the Murphy Crew, Kelly Stringer, Tyler, Terry and Jax Murphy it was a one sided card until the 11th end. Trailing 2-10 on the 10th, The Murphys went up a gear to have a lucky run over the next 5 ends. Team Vincent again did not throw in the towel just yet, they were able to hit back for the run home and won the game 16-11. Minor Triples – Troy Clarke skipping for the well oiled machine duo, Paul Baker and John Cutler to take on Nathan Suttie, Shayne Staines and Brett Davenport. 4 all on 6, it looked like this game was going to be tight and a great battle to the end but that’s where the wheels feel off Team Davenport. Team Clarke found their groove and did not look back. Team Clarke picked up multiple 3’s and a 4 to catapult their side of the scoreboard into the 20’s keeping their opposition from scoring into double digits. Final scoreboard, Team Clarke for the win, 23-9. Mixed Pairs – A close game is an understatement when Lara Shine and Phil Hocking came up against Sue Smith and Dale Scott in their mixed pairs game. 4 all on 5, Sue and Dale won the next two ends to lead by 2 points, 6-4. Lara and Phil picked up a 3 on the 8th and took the leaders position on the board. Levelled again on the 10th, 8 all, Lara and Phil just snuck ahead to lead 11-9 on 15. The game was not over yet. Sue and Dale scored a 4 on the 16th to take back their leaders position until the 17th when it was 13 a piece going into the last end. Lara and Phil picked up 1 point on the last to seal their win 14-13 and will now go through to play the Eugowra Duo, Posso Jones and Cherie Vincent in the finals. Minor Singles – Pat O’Neill was in great form on Saturday in his match against John Cutler. Pat led from the start and had a 8-4 lead on 10. Picking up 1’s along the way, Pat continued to lead 15-9 on 20. John Cutler, the marathon player, was not giving up until the end. Pat won the next 5 ends in row to put more distance between the two. John was able to make double figures, but the gap was out of reach with Pat claiming the victory 25-12. SOCIAL BOWLS Wednesday – Bowlers certainly cannot blame anything bar their talents as the Spring weather is absolutely beautiful for outdoor sports and last Wednesday morning was no exception. Six games of pairs were drawn where winners were the well balanced combination of Sue White and Tim Everest 24-11 in 17(?) ends over Eddie Gould and John Gorton. They looked good at 9-2 after seven, even better after the next end with a five. At 14-2 they cruised home but did drop a five on end 13. Runners-up Neil Riley and ‘welcome back’ Kerry Dunstan finished like ‘Cup’ winners 20-17 in 22 over Geoff West and Lyall Strudwick. Close early 11-8 at half way before Geoff and Lyall hit the lead 17-14 after 18. With the whips cracking Neil and Kerry won the last four ends 6-0. Sue Smith and Laurie Crouch also finished strong drawing with Ross Williams and Billy Cowell 16-all in 20 ends. Experienced counted with Sue and Laurie behind 4-15 after 12 but kept the high flying Ross and Billy to a single while scoring 12 themselves including a three for the tie on the last end. It was close over 18 ends with Colleen Liebich and John Kennedy winning 17-15 over Irene Riley and Alf Davies. 3-all after four, 11-all after 14 with a five on the next for Colleen and John to set up the winning break 16-11 only to lose the last three ends 4-1 just scraping home. It was case of youth verses experience with the ‘youngsters’ Wayne Wright and Dale Scott winning 19-14 in 18 over Don Craft and Cliff Nelson with little between the two all game. After 12-11 at 12 ends the young ‘boys’ scored 7-3 for victory as the gentlemen faded in the spring heat. In the last Phil Bayley and Peter Barnes looked likely to have an easy morning leading 11-0 after six playing Barry Shine and ‘Slippery’ Ward. In a game over 22 ends Barry and ‘Slippery’ answered the challenge in lead 13-12 after 13 courtesy a six before 15-all after 17. Luck ran out as Phil and Peter scored 8-1 in the run home. In-club winners, Kerry Dunstan and Phil Bayley. Thursday – It was a little quieter on the greens for Thursday afternoon bowls. The winning card of the day was awarded to the triples game that saw Tim Everest, Wayne Burton and Wayne Wright win by 1 point over Laurie Crouch, Al Phillips and Al Hilder. Team Hilder kept their opponents from double figures, 13-5 until Team Wright scored a 5 to close the gap, 10-13. 14 all on 15, this was coming down to the wire. Team Wright scored the final point to seal the deal 15-14. The Pairs game was played by Noel Hocking leading for Glen Kearney when they drew Phil Bayley and Mick Merritt. Noel and Glen flew out of the starting boxes and led 8-1 on 6. Noel and Glen kept adding to their side of the board 13-3 on 11, 15-9 on 15. Scoring a 4 on the 17th, Noel and Glen were sitting comfortably 19-10. Phil and Mick didn’t throw in the towel, instead they pulled out all the stops and won 4 of the last 5 and were just pipped at the post going down by 1 point, 19-20. Winning rink: Tim Everest, Wayne Burton & Wayne Wright. Losing Rink: Laurie Crouch, Al Phillips and Al Hilder. Jackpot winner – Al Hilder. Raspberry for wrong bias – Glen Kearney. Sunday – The closest game for the morning was the triples game played by Kelly Stringer, John Simmonds and Tim Everest in their 17-15 victory over Chris Simmonds, Harmony and Ross Williams. Team Williams led 12-9 at half time break until a 5 on the 10th for team Everest turned the tables. Team Williams added a 3 to their score on the 11th but it was Team Everest that won the game 17-15. Tara Shaw and John Kennedy proved to good for Grub Reilly and Peter Tisdell in the 10 point win, 19-9. Two points the difference with Tara and John in the lead at oranges, then 9 a piece on the 10th. Tara and John went up a gear and won the last 6 ends to secure their win. Joyce Gray and Al Phillips had a remarkable comeback in their 20-13 win over Juss Scifleet and Terry Murphy. Juss and Terry were sitting 9-6 at 8 and came out from the break guns blazing. 12-6 on 11 they had to maintain their momentum. Joyce and Al changed the leader’s position on the 14th when they added a 6 to their side of the board to lead 17-13. They added the last two ends to their score to win the game. Last game of the morning was played by Gill Taylor and Benny Parslow verse Trish Todd and Al Hilder. Trish and Al were a strong duo leading 15-4 on the first 11. Gill and Benny added 4 points on the next two ends but could not catch Trish and Al who sprinted over the finish line 21-8. Winning rink: Joyce Gray and Al Phillips. Losing Rink: Chris Simmonds, Harmony and Ross Williams. Resting touchers: Al Phillips. Raspberry: John Simmonds. Jackpot winner: Trish Todd. Chicken raffle winners: John Kennedy, Terry Murphy, Kev Hodge, Pooch, Joyce Gray, Maurie, John Simmonds x 2.