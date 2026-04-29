MEN'S GOLF

By SHORT PUTT

On a weekend that had reverence as we acknowledged the ANZAC spirit the Forbes golfers managed to forge their way to good results on the course. Both the ground and air conditions were conducive to calmness and reflection.

The men's event on Saturday was an Individual Stroke, sponsored by J&J Ridley.

The field of 42 players was reduced by those attending the ANZAC events but was bolstered by a few visitors getting their eye in on the Forbes course before the Vets week-long event.

The scoring was good with no-one ‘raising the bat’ but many players still found it to be hard work on the greens. While ex-member Tyson Franke scarpered ahead of the field most good scores were around the par or slightly better bracket.

The Div-1 winner was Phil Wells with 71 nett but only on count back. He was quite pleased with his game playing steady golf all the way except for a hiccup on the 15th hole which resulted in a double-bogey. But he ‘book-ended’ the front-9 with par 3’s and finished his round with a par-3 to walk off with a smile.

The Div-1 runner-up was Matt Walton, also on 71 nett. He had a similar game but had issues on the back-9. These were mainly as a result of a recalcitrant putter. His only joy in the back-9 were two pars but he bemoaned how good his score would have been if the putter had worked.

The Div-2 winner was Tyson Franke who was quite relaxed all day, had low expectation after being away from golf for a few months, but surprised himself with a nett 68. This was the best score of the day. He managed a few pars along the way but struggled on the 11th with a ‘7’ on the score card and another on the 14th.

The Div-2 runner-up was Max Haley with 72 nett. He was almost a non-starter thanks to a clerical error by the Pro Shop but he managed a spot in the field.

He had an untidy start but managed to put a score together with a few ups and downs. Finishing well on the last three holes will bring him back.

The ball sweep went to nett 75 nett, going to: 72 – G Hooper, L Iyer, A Grierson; 73 – S Grant; 74 – B Tooth, C Byrnes, B Carpenter; 75 – C Hams, N Duncan. The visitors included: Stephen Grant (Murrumbidgee) and Craig Hams and Russ Williams (Leongatha).

The NTP’s went to two juniors: 9th – L Hodge, 18th – L Iyer. Neither of them converted for a ‘2’ but they did walk off with pars.

The 2’s were scarce with only four scored all day. Each of those scored on holes 3, 9 and 18 were from outside the sharp-shooter markers.

The 3rd hole Super Pin went to Peter Barnes with a shot to 310 cm. The way he has been swinging lately he was pleased to find the green but his putt was a little shy. It did kick-start his round for a few holes but then he got the staggers.

There were no ‘eagles’ during play but the scores were pleasing if not excitable. But it was a pleasurable day for all.

Of interest was the difficulty some people had with the water penalty areas.

Andrew Grierson is making a steady come back and extending himself every day. He did struggle on the 15th having a close encounter with the water but managed to scramble a bogey. Yet on the easier 12th he had a triple-bogey for no apparent reason.

Another to have a close encounter with the 15th water was Lenny Iyer. His lay up to the water stopped on the down slope into the water but stayed dry.

He was faced with a difficult shot off a down hill lie. He kept his weight forward and struck the ball well but his momentum almost carried him into the water. However he regained his balance in good time.

The 15th featured again when Fons Melisi sent his tee shot into the trees.

He diligently scoured the rough at a location where he thought his ball may have been. But he was pleasantly surprised when a shout made him aware of his ball sitting in the middle of the fairway.

A tidy lay up to the water was followed by a topped ball into the water, so maybe the golfing gods were ‘playing with him’.

Here is the news:

The Open season for the Lachlan Valley got off to a start this weekend with the playing of the West Wyalong Mens Open. This is the first leg in the ‘Trilogy of Golf’, an event sponsored by O’Connors that is played across the West Wyalong, Condobolin and Forbes Opens.

A good contingent of Forbes players travelled south and had some good successes.

Caleb Hanrahan won the A-Grade Scratch with 73. A fine performance on greens that were tricky to master.

The Scratch runner-up was Brad Ashton on 75 nett, an indicator that it was not easy out there. Another winner was Archie Quirk who took out the Junior Honours.

Runner-ups went to Dan Bayley for A-Grade Handicap and to Sandy Patterson for the B-Grade Scratch.

It was a good day for the Forbes golfers with great expectations for the Condo Open on May 17.

The Forbes Vets ‘Week of Golf’ is in full swing. Participation numbers are down a little thanks to the difficulty for travellers to be confident of fuel supplies. But participation is at the ‘almost’ 100 mark.

The event began in brilliant sunshine with 83 players in the 4BBB Medley Stableford on Monday.

Peter Cowhan teamed with Henry Kubacki, a visitor from Tully Park, to blast the field aside with 47 points. This is followed by an Aggregate Individual Stableford on Tuesday and Thursday with a keen contest for the NSWVGA Trophy on Friday.

The Forbes Ladies Open is set for Sun 3 May. The course will be closed until the afternoon. Numbers are good with entrants from around the District and the coast. The weather forecast is teasing us but hopefully it will be good and entice some marvellous scores.

It is crystal ball time:

This Saturday, 2 May is the Monthly Medal, sponsored by Adept Plumbing. Social paly will be available on Sunday after 2 pm.

VETS GOLF

“I’m going to give the game away for a couple of months,” was the disappointed comment after posting over a century of shots in Parkes a couple of weeks ago.

Well all that changed in a week for the punters pal John Milton who on Thursday stole the show in twin town veterans golf played in Forbes winning ‘by a street’ with a near record 43 points.

Included in this was two ‘misses’ and one in the water at the 9th.

“We’re thinking about sending in the stewards, what are you one,” was a light-hearted comment from Forbes president Peter Barnes while handing out the winnings.

Quick as a flash, came the reply, “It’s in the ute, but it just bolted.”

Next best to the Forbes comic was Parkes president Peter Bristol with 36 points after a three-way count-back while Tony Gogswell made a welcome appearance collecting the encouragement award.

Nearest the pins - 9th A grade John Dwyer (P), B grade nil, 18th A grade Andrew Norton-Knight (F), B grade that man John Milton.

Ball sweep to 32 points – 36 Allan Rees, Fonz Melisi (F), 35 Niel Duncan (F), 34 Les Little (F), Steve Uphill (F), 33 Barry Shine (F), 32 Don McKeowen, Ken Walton, Scott Kirkman, Ross Williams, Peter Grayson (F), Dale Stait (P).

Twenty eight played, 21 from Forbes with seven from Parkes. As expected Forbes with their best six individual scores won the twin towns 218 points to 184.

The next two weeks is a busy schedule for twin town golfers – the Forbes Week of Golf from Monday to Friday while the following week Parkes plays host to local and visiting players.

While it’s a bit disappointing as to response from local players they are reminded that post entries will be accepted at both locations.

Schedule of play at both venues – Monday 4BBB medley, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday individual events with a 36-hole comp in conjunction. Play one day or a couple or all. There’s a game for all.

There was only 10 players for Tuesday social golf last week but scoring was red hot with ‘the accountant’ Peter Scholefield smiling like a Cheshire Cat winning with 31 points courtesy a five pointer at the 3th.

Second Barry Shine on 30 with Peter Barnes taking in seven points on the last two holes for 29. Interesting to note these three scored the cards.

With the Week of Golf this week the April Top Dog award winner is Peter Barnes 77 points from Barry Shine 76 and Barry Parker on 71.

There’s no doubt Tuesday golfers, over coffee, use it as time to take ‘a dig’ at their fellow players.

Last Tuesday for example. From Phil Wells – ‘Did you read today about the two kids in court where the magistrate said he was going to move on them from their parents who were beating them to their grandparents. They complained that their grandparents also beat them. After thinking for a while the magistrate said, ‘Take the kids to the Dragons, they don’t beat anyone.’ Nice one Phil, don’t you thing we Dragons supporters have feelings.

Then Barry ‘Scadger’ Parker followed up with this. ‘My grandkids told me the other day there are three things in life your don’t believe in – 1) Santa, 2) the Tooth Fairy and 3) Saints. Fair dinkum ‘Scadger’ you follow the Eels, not much better. But yes, a good one.

Seeing we’re are on the ‘personal’ note this week let’s keep it going a bit longer.

One of the scribes isn’t a reader of note, except for the odd Phantom comic, but this week finished in a couple of days the book titled Matters of the Heart – a memoir by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, who as you know now sits in Federal Parliament, Canberra.

Absolutely a must if liking a read. There are hundreds of pars you can quote, an example from the heart - ‘This is what Australia has give me, and this is why I will celebrate Australia Day: unification, love, hope, acceptance, opportunity and understanding.’ Fully agree.

Secondly, another read worthy of time – The Luckiest Man Alive, a true story about a Jew born in Germany prior to the Second Wold War. This has been lent out but is yet to be returned, owners name in the first couple of pages. So is you know of the location a return would be appreciated.

LADIES GOLF

What beautiful weather we are having, just right to entice us to the course and play a round.

Winners of the Achesons Mitre 10 sponsored Stableford played on 22 April.

Ann-Maree Gaffney was best on course for Division 1 scoring 39 points from next best Heather Davidson with 35.

Division 2 winner was Verna Lane with 37 points from Deb Tilley 1 point behind with 36.

Ball winners were Deb Tilley, Sarah Black, Kerry Stirling, Heather Davidson and Colleen Venables.

Nearest to the pins on the 9th was Ann-Maree Gaffney and Jenny Hubbard on the 18th.

Saturday 25 April was Individual Stableford for the ladies.

Colleen Venables took the win on count/back with 36 from Ev Uphill also with 36.

Ball winners were Carolyn Duncan, Verna Lane and Lyn Kennedy.

Nearest to the pins were Heather Davidson on the 9th and Ann Simmons on the 18th.

Matches set down for play this week include on Saturday 2 May and as part of the Forbes annual tournament 4BBB Stableford scratch and Handicap sponsored by Painted Daisies, Spaced Group and Gunn Golf.

Sunday 3 May is Day 2 of our annual tournament 4BBB Stableford.

Sunday 4 May is the Forbes Open Tournaments sponsored by Forbes Toyota, Town and Country Motor inn, Forbes Golf & Sportsman’s Hotel, Forbes Livestock, BWR Accountants, Storage Solutions, CW Credit Union, Elders Forbes, Spaced Group and Little Extras.

Wednesday 6 May is C Venables and the late Terese Armitage sponsored Stroke and third round of Golf NSW Medal, Monthly Medal & Putting + Dropout Stableford.

Until next week, good golfing everyone.