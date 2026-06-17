What a weekend on the greens!

There was plenty of action across the weekend which is great to see.

Thank you to all players who are organising their club championship games. Please continue to urgency with this as we have a lot of games to get through.

BENTICK TROPHY

The 2025 final of the Bentick Trophy was played and what a game it was.

Tim Everest, one of our newest bowlers to club championships played Viv Russell, a man that is no stranger to finals in the Sunday showdown to see who would be crowned the 2025 Champion.

The game started neck and neck until the 8th, then Viv had a run luck to win the next three in row to hit the lead. The tables turned on the 12th when Tim's run of luck surfaced.

Score board showed 12 all on the 16th until Viv gained 8 valuable points over the next three ends and started his run home.

Both players bowling out of sight and magnificent bowls being played, Viv saw the finish line and sprinted. Final score 29-14.

Congratulations to Viv for becoming the 2025 Champion and it was a champion effort from Tim as well.

MINOR SINGLES

One game of Minor Singles played on Saturday morning between Cherie Vincent and Ange Dwyer.

Ange started strong and led 8-4 on 9. With the winner needing to be first to 25points, there were still a lot of bowls to be played.

Ange was scoring singles whilst Cherie was able to pick a multiple 3’s to close the gap and level the board 13 all on 18. Ange just skipping ahead to have a handy lead, 20-14 on 22, she needed to keep it going.

A four on the 24th and then a two on the 25th saw Cherie back in the game. 21-22 on 26ends Cherie was able to score a 3 to finish and win the game 25-21.

A & B PAIRS

This game kicked off the start of a very busy weekend for Mick Merritt who was paired with Wayne Wright and drew Tara Shaw and Bert Bayley.

A slow start by both teams on a heavy dewy green Tara and Bert led 6-3 on 6. The went on to win the next 3 ends on top which including a 7 to increase their lead 16-3. Wayne and Mick answered with a 4 on the 10th and needed to keep that momentum going.

Tara and Bert won 6 on the last 8 ends to win the game 30-9.

MIXED PAIRS

Kelly Stringer and Jax Murphy were back on the greens this weekend to play Cherie Vincent and Posso Jones.

Cherie and Posso scored early points to lead the cards 7-1 on 5. Kelly and Jax won the next two ends to get back in the game. Two ends a piece over the next four, scoreboard showed 3 points the difference on 11.

Cherie and Posso could taste victory by winning the 5 of the last 6 ends and the game 23-7.

Trish Todd and John Cutler drew Ange Dwyer and Mick Merritt. Trish and John had first points on the board but it was short lived with Ange and Mick winning the next 3 ends. 8 all on 9, both teams digging deep and giving it their all.

Going into the last end the score was 15 all, Ange and Mick were the lucky ones to pick up a single point to win the game 16-15.

MAJOR TRIPLES

Mick Merritt’s last game of the weekend was played on Sunday afternoon in the Major Triples.

Pat O’Neill, Mick Merritt and Scott McKellar drew Clint Hurford, Pooch Dukes and Mitch Andrews. 1 point the difference in favour of Team Andrews on the 7th, Team Andrews gained a four to add to their side of the card. Team McKellar answered and again only trailed by 1 on the 12th.

Team Andrews won 7 points including a four over the next three ends to lead 17-9. Team McKellar was able to add another 3 points to their scoreboard but couldn’t quite catch Team Andrews who came away with the 26-12 win.

SOCIAL BOWLS

Wednesday: Angela Dent and Sue Smith led the noms for bowls last week before meteorologist Lyall Strudwick phones to cancel saying it was raining at his home west of the club and he out.

In a matter of minutes, the ‘bowlie’ capped a heavy shower that not led up for most of the day so all bowls were out with the ladies and 14 male players heading home for the day.

When conditions are favourable start the day with a roll any Wednesday morning, noms by 9.30am for a 10 start. All welcome.

Thursday: Mother nature was a little nicer this week for Thursday Bowls with 14 bowlers including a birthday boy taking to the greens to try their luck for a win.

Birthday boy, Russell Hodge, played skip with his trusty sidekick and brother, Kevin Hodge drew Tara Shaw and Phil Hocking. The Hodge brothers just pipped Tara and Phil at the post to gain a 4 in the last to win the game 22-20.

A close game on Rink 3 for Wayne Burton and Cherie Vincent who played Wayne Wright and Al Phillips. Nice and tight game with 1 or 2 points separating them throughout most of the game until Wayne and Al jumped ahead to 17-9 on 16. Wayne and Cherie added another 4 points to try and close the gap but wasn’t enough, Wayne and Al won by 4.

Our triples game was played by Al Hilder, Tim Everest and Laurie Crouch taking on David Mac from Pottsville, Dick Sharkey and John Kennedy. Team Crouch led from the start and kept their lead until the end keeping their opponents from scoring double figures. Team Crouch victors of the game 12-8.

Resting touchers: Al Phillips & Wayne Burton.

Winning rink: Kevin and Russell Hodge. Losing Rink: Wayne Burton and Cherie Vincent.

Jackpot winner: Wayne Burton.

Sunday: With so many club comp games being played on Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon it was great to see we still had 16 Sunday morning bowlers.

Juss Scifleet and Wayne Wright had a 17-10 win over Gill Taylor and Billy Cowell. Juss and Wayne led at oranges 8-6 until Gill and Billy switched to the leaders until the 12th. Juss and Wayne had other ideas and won the last four ends and the game.

Darryl Burley and Paul Doust just scrapped in front 12-8 against Chris Simmonds and Terry Murphy. Chris and Terry were leading going into half time 6-4, Darryl and Paul talked tactics during the break and came out swinging. Darryl and Paul won the last four ends to seal their win.

It wasn’t Joyce Gray and Bobby Grant’s Day when they drew Grub Reilly and Nathan Suttie. Grub and Nathan kept Joyce and Bobby from scoring double figures and were able to double their score, final score 16-8.

Last card of the day, Noel Hocking and Al Phillips drawing John Simmonds and John Kennedy. Noel and Al found their rhythm and led from the start going into the break 10-6 ahead. Half time did not affect Noel and Al as they continued to gain valuable points and were the overall winners 17-8.

Winning rink: Noel Hocking and Al Phillips. Losing Rink: Chris Simmonds and Terry Murphy.

Resting touchers: Terry Murphy, Noel Hocking, Al Phillips, John Simmonds. Raspberries: John Simmonds.

Jackpot winner: Gill Taylor

Chicken raffle winners: Al Phillips, Mitch Jack, Shaz Sharkey, Kerry Acheson, Chris Simmonds x 2, Joyce Gray, Boothy and Gill Taylor.