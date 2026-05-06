The wait is over, the big weekend is here.

Forbes Magpies fans will finally get their first look at the 2026 side on home turf this Sunday, with a blockbuster derby clash against the Parkes Spacemen set to light up Spooner Oval.

After three demanding weeks on the road - trips to Dubbo, Wellington and Nyngan - the Magpies return home battle-tested and building momentum in the Peter McDonald Premiership.

They opened the season with a gritty 20-20 draw against Macquarie, before unleashing in Round 2 with a dominant 60-0 win over Wellington, the mercy rule ending the match early.

Last weekend’s 38-12 victory over Nyngan Tigers showed just how dangerous this side can be, with Farren Lamb crossing for three tries and Jordan Hartwig adding two.

Jake Grace and Jackson Brien also found the line, while captain Nick Greenhalgh slotted five conversions.

Greenhalgh said the early rounds had tested the side but were already shaping their season.

"(Nyngan) are a really good side, they've got some really good players, they're always tough out there," Greenhalgh said.

"So to go out there, put in that sort of performance, is really really pleasing.

"We've been training really well and I think that showed there yesterday.

"It's a tough road trip but with the attitude we turned up with it just goes to show we're all on the same page."

That unity has been building since the club locked in and recruited talent following last year’s grand final run — and it’s starting to show, particularly in defence.

But the challenge only ramps up this weekend.

Parkes arrive fresh off a Round 3 win over Macquarie - a result that hasn’t gone unnoticed in the Magpies camp.

"They beat Macquarie yesterday, something that we weren't able to do, so that adds a little bit to it so it should be fun," Greenhalgh said.

With local rivalry always bringing out the best - and biggest crowds - all signs point to a huge afternoon of footy, with excitement also building around the expected unveiling of the club’s new grandstand.

"If the weather's fine, it could be a massive day," he said.

All four grades - league tag, Under 18s, reserve grade and first grade - will take to the field, setting the stage for a full day of action at Spooner Oval.

The senior ranks have plenty of depth as the past few weeks have shown, even if it’s giving the coaching staff some tough decisions.

"Dad (Cameron Greenhalgh) has got a few headaches coming up trying to fit everyone into that 17 which is a good thing and the boys aren't doing him any favours by playing good footy," the captain said.

"It's a good thing to have at the club."

And for fans wondering what to expect, Greenhalgh says the side’s trademark toughness will be front and centre.

"Our forward pack, led by Jake Grace, obviously he's back, so brutal defence," Greenhalgh said. "And our attack is starting to click as well."