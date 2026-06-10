There was just two points in it when Forbes and Parkes under 18s met at Spooner Oval four weeks ago - and again on Sunday at Pioneer.

With two tries and a penalty goal apiece there was only a conversion in it, the Magpies on the high side of the 12-10 scoreboard again.

In a high-energy contest where both sides brought plenty of passion to the field, the young Spacies were first to score with Riley Pizzi crossing the line more than 10 minutes into the first half.

Magpies were quick to respond - just three minutes later - when Thompson Hurford dived on a grubber to level the scores.

Joe Nicholson added the extras with the conversion and that was to prove the difference.

The teams battled it out until Parkes was able to put Byron Tanswell over in the corner, and Thompson Hurford crossed for his second before the half time whistle blew with the scoreboard reading 8-10.

In the second half the only points came from a penalty kick apiece, despite a mighty drive to the tryline by the hosts in the final stages of the game.

The win puts the young Magpies at the top of the Tom Nelson Premiership ladder with seven wins from their eight games so far - most other teams having had a bye over the long weekend.

Both Dubbo CYMS and Bathurst Panthers Under 18s had won six of their seven games in the first half of the season.