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Wind, close calls and finals fever on the bowling greens

<p>Major Fours Semi-Finalist Bert Bayley, Jeff Nicholson, Ian Hodges, Christian West, Dan Tisdell, Brett Davenport front Shayne Staines and Robert Dukes.</p>\\n
<p>Major Fours Semi-Finalist Bert Bayley, Jeff Nicholson, Ian Hodges, Christian West, Dan Tisdell, Brett Davenport front Shayne Staines and Robert Dukes.</p>\\n

Major Fours Semi-Finalist Bert Bayley, Jeff Nicholson, Ian Hodges, Christian West, Dan Tisdell, Brett Davenport front Shayne Staines and Robert Dukes.

News and results from Forbes bowling club
November 4, 2026 • 06:00

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