Every Forbes Magpies side remains in premiership contention heading into a historic finals weekend, with all five teams now just one win away from a grand final appearance.

The club's league tag, Under 18s and first grade sides will have the advantage of a home crowd at Spooner Oval on Saturday, while the women's tackle and reserve grade teams travel to Dubbo on Sunday.

As a town of 8500 competing against clubs from regional cities, in competitions that have only strengthened since groups 10 and 11 combined, it's a real achievement.

It's the first time the club has fielded five teams, with the launch of the Peter McDonald Premiership women's tackle competition this year, and the first time every team has made the qualifiers.

Club president Matthew Jack said everyone at the Magpies was proud of what had been accomplished, but they're not done yet.

“It is a great achievement but we’ve still got a job to do,” he said.

First grade ready for Mudgee

First grade coach Cameron Greenhalgh says his squad is fit and focused ahead of their meeting with Mudgee Dragons.

The Magpies earned the right to a week off after their qualifying final victory and have put the time to good use on the training paddock.

Only Zeke Hartwig is unavailable after his season ended with a fractured rib and punctured lung suffered during Forbes' opening finals victory over Orange CYMS in Dubbo.

Greenhalgh said his squad was fit, focused and determined to make the most of the home-ground advantage.

“We haven’t been beaten here for a while but Mudgee will come with all guns blazing, I’m pretty sure about that,” Greenhalgh said.

“We need to be at our best.”

The Dragons will arrive highly motivated after Forbes recorded a commanding 40-14 victory when the two sides met at Spooner Oval in Round 14, a match the Magpies broke open with a dominant second half.

Greenhalgh is hoping another strong home crowd can help carry his side back into a decider.

“Hopefully we can get Spooner Oval rocking and that goes a long way,” Greenhalgh said.

“I know the players get a big lift out of it, the crowd getting behind them.

“(Forbes) loves their footy and the boys love playing for them.”

Young Magpies impressive

The club's Under 18s side will also enjoy home-ground advantage when they take on Orange Hawks for a place in the grand final.

Coach Marc Wheeldon's side has been one of the competition's success stories, fielding a young squad built largely on players progressing through the Forbes Magpies and Red Bend junior rugby league systems.

The Magpies finished third after winning 12 of their 15 regular-season matches before defeating Nyngan and Mudgee during the finals series.

“It’s a pretty enormous achievement, given that 14 of the 18 are younger kids that have another year,” Wheeldon said.

The future looks especially bright with Will Bailey, Teddy Mundy, Jai Wheeldon and Alby Denyer all invited to trial for the Penrith Panthers' 2027 Under 19 SG Ball squad.

Congratulations go to captain Jai Wheeldon on his selection.

League tag kick off huge finals weekend

The action at Spooner Oval begins at 10.30am on Saturday when Forbes' league tag side takes on Dubbo Macquarie.

The Magpies finished third on the Western Blues League Tag ladder and secured their home final after defeating Orange CYMS 8-4 in the opening week of the finals.

Reserve grade will travel to Dubbo to meet Macquarie at Apex Oval, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm on Sunday.

After finishing third in the regular season, Forbes bounced back from a narrow 16-14 loss to Mudgee in the quarter-final by defeating Nyngan 22-0 to keep their season alive.

The club's women's tackle side will also be in action in Dubbo on Sunday, taking on Orange CYMS at 2.30pm.

Swoop, you Magpies.

Preliminary finals draw

Saturday, August 29

Spooner Oval, Forbes

10.30am: League tag - Forbes Magpies v Macquarie Raidettes

11.45am: Under-18s - Orange Hawks v Forbes Magpies

1pm: Reserve grade: Mudgee Dragons v Lithgow Workies

2.30pm: PMPW - Mudgee Dragons v Dubbo CYMS

3.30pm: PMP - Forbes Magpies v Mudgee Dragons

Sunday, August 30

Apex Oval, Dubbo

10.30am: League tag - Bathurst St Pat's v Orange CYMS

11.45am: Under-18s - Bathurst Panthers v Dubbo CYMS

1pm: Reserve grade - Macquarie Raiders v Forbes Magpies

2.30pm: PMPW - Forbes Magpies v Orange CYMS

3.30pm: PMP - Macquarie Raiders v Dubbo CYMS