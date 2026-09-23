Young Magpies swoop

JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE Three premiership trophies and four grand final appearances capped an incredible weekend in Forbes rugby league history, with the Junior Magpies enjoying success alongside their senior club. The club's under 16s boys tackle, under 17s league tag and under 14s boys tackle have won their 2026 Lachlan District JRL premierships, the under 14s league tag finishing the season runners up. It was a massive achievement for club and community, Forbes Magpies Junior Rugby League president Dean Fairley said, one that reflects generations of commitment. Magpies' Under 16s boys made it back-to-back premierships when they held on to win against Parkes in a contest that went down to the final bell. "Pure determination and grit" was key in a tough contest where the boys had to be willing to play right to the end of every match, Fairley said. "They've just believed in each other all year - not got ahead of themselves," he said. "They had a really strong side from the beginning but in a very strong competition." The under 16s, coached by David Schrader and Tim Smart, are: Jonty Rattenbury, Tyler O'Malley, Henry McClennan, Eli Sallaway, David Scharder, Darby Morris, Zayne McGovern, Lukas Jones, Jono Webb, Laine Jackson, Jack Scharder, Jaggar King, Jackson Dukes, Beau Wheeldon, Ace Hancock, Toby Smart, Hudson Gunn, Archie Keane, Jedd Smith and Lennox Hurford. Forbes Magpies league tag Under 17s are 2026 Lachlan District JRL premiers after a grand final derby against Red Bend. UNDER 17S LEAGUE TAG From having to forfeit their first game of the season lacking numbers, Magpies delivered an incredible turnaround to become the competition's 2026 premiers. Late defence proved critical as they held out Red Bend JRL in an incredible all-Forbes league tag under 17s grand final. The team has tasted grand final defeat before, and this year were calling on under 14s players to back up from their own games to play each week. "If I had to choose one grand final on the day and could only get one - this was probably the one I wanted to get," Fairley said. "They were behind more often than not but fought to the end in every game and they did the same in the grand final." A red hot Red Bend side threw everything into it, to the final stages of the game, as they have all season. Magpies' effort and attitude, Fairley said, was through the roof as they defended all the way. "They committed to win in the last minute of the game and it paid off for them," Fairley said. The under 17s, coached by Fleur Hurford and Clint Hurford, are: Willa Turner, Stella Bull, Grace Fairley, Miller Kennedy, Laila Hartwig, Brydee Taunton, Nevada Karaitiana, Maggie Duffy, Mia Bryant, Shakira Dukes, Rosie Hurford (co-captain), Charlotte Hoey (co-captain), Delissa Jones, Jaylyn Davis. The Magpies Under 14s dominated from season kick-off and sealed the premiership in the grand final against Condobolin. Under 14s BOYS TACKLE Magpies were undefeated this season and maintained their momentum to claim the under 14s Lachlan District premiership over Condobolin. The side's potential was noticed early in the season but - as Fairley noted - being expected to win can apply pressure of its own. They were in a league of their own as they went through the season, more than once seeing matches called due to the points difference under the mercy rule. "They were completely dominant all year and they showed class again in the grand final," Fairley said. "They started maybe a little slow but in the second half they came through as they had all year. "Outstanding." The under 14s, coached by Ben Godden and Matt Bull, are: Ollie Keane, Maxy Mulley, Eli Bowdon Bolam, Braith Morrison, Roman Welsh, Jace Rudd, Mac Morris, Will Spence, Xavier Wilcox, Hendrix Gunn, Jamaraki Ware, Jude King, Jack Bull, Jaiden Hartwig, Hunter Newell, Ezrah Tulaga, Cooper Reid, Logan Godden, Nate Molloy. Magpies league tag Under 14s are 2026 competition runners up after a tough grand final against Parkes. 14S LEAGUE TAG RUNNERS UP The Magpies' final team in competition finished runners up after a well-contested grand final against Parkes Marist JRL White. Parkes White had been the standard throughout the season, and the Forbes side coached by Brett Rout and Karly Morris fought to the end. "They had a really, really competitive game, but went down in a tough one," Fairley said. Having four junior teams qualify for grand finals - along with four senior grades in the western premiership - was an amazing effort for everyone, Fairley said. It was an incredible season to be a Magpie, but the strength of Red Bend junior rugby league also shone through with teams in contention well into the finals. "It's a massive achievement for the town," Fairley said. "For the senior and junior clubs to have eight teams - and the town in general as Red Bend had teams in contention for grand finals too." That sort of success takes time and a whole community effort. "I might be sitting as president this year but the success is a testament to the last 30-40-50 years really," Fairley said. "Everyone has done such an amazing job." It's not just about skills, it's culture, and a mighty supporter base from the club executive to coaches right through to those in the canteen at home games. "We're so lucky to have a good sponsor base, a good volunteer base," Fairley said.