Young Magpies swoop

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<p>Forbes Magpies Under 16s are our 2026 Lachlan District JRL premiers in a thriller against Parkes. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer | Krak\\'d Lens</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Magpies Under 16s are our 2026 Lachlan District JRL premiers in a thriller against Parkes. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer | Krak\\'d Lens</p>\\n

Forbes Magpies Under 16s are our 2026 Lachlan District JRL premiers in a thriller against Parkes. PHOTO: Steve Krakouer | Krak'd Lens

Junior rugby league club claims three Lachlan District premierships
September 23, 2026 • 02:00

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