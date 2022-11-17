Forbes Advocate

Forbes 2022 floods: Lachlan River peak flows down river to Bedgerabong, Warroo and Corinella communities

Updated November 18 2022 - 11:57am, first published November 17 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All eyes are on rural communities west of Forbes, with floodwaters higher than in living memory and still rising.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.