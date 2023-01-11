Forbes Advocate

Nominations now open for Forbes shire's 2023 Australia Day awards

Updated January 11 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 12:00pm
2022 award recipients John and Christine Gorton, Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM, Laurie Norris, Ambassador Lindy Hou OAM, Ben Barnard and Deputy Mayor Chris Roylance.

Forbes Shire Council invites all members of the community to nominate an outstanding member of our community for the annual Australia Day Awards.

