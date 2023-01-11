Forbes Shire Council invites all members of the community to nominate an outstanding member of our community for the annual Australia Day Awards.
The Forbes Shire Citizen of the Year, Senior Citizen of the Year and Young Citizen of the Year awards recognise and reward those Shire residents who have displayed a consistent record of excellence, who have made outstanding achievements in their field and who have made a significant contribution to our community.
The awards are open to residents across the Forbes Shire - and with all our shire has been through in the past year now is the time to recognise those whose community spirit and selflessness has shone through.
Nominations are now closing 5pm, Wednesday 18 January 2023.
You can download the nomination for from the Forbes Shire Council website or collect a copy from the Forbes Shire Council offices.
You can also contact Council's Community Relations Officer, Sarah Williams on 02 6850 2300 or email community@forbes.nsw.gov.au
There will be a gala dinner to recognise our award recipients at Forbes Town Hall from 6pm on Wednesday, January 25.
The Official Ceremony will include the presentation of the Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Senior Citizen of the Year award winners and nominees and will be live-streamed for all community members.
Tickets, which are free but need to be booked by Friday, January 13, are available online through 123tix.com.au
There will be bus transport to and from Bedgerabong, and entertainment by local artists.
