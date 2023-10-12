What's on in and around Forbes this weekend

Saturday, October 14
Bring the family down to Lions Park on Saturday morning to enjoy the park and browse the Rotary Ipomoea Markets. Grab brekky and a hot coffee before browsing stalls including plants, jewellery, handmade children's clothes, vintage toys, produce and cooking.
October 14 and 15
Eight very different gardens will be showcased in Forbes Horticultural Society and Garden Club's open gardens weekend. Number 1 is the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens which will be open at 9.30am each day to get your garden map and entry wristbands - $20 covers entry to all gardens. All other gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm on each day. Need more information? Read the full story here.
Saturday, October 14
Book this one in for a great day trackside! Forbes Jockey Club's Spring Races boast a six-race program as well as Fashions on the Field and a great day on course. A bar, canteen and coffee van will be in operation on the day. Bookmakers will be on course. Gates open at 11:30am. Read more about the day in the full story.
Saturday, October 14
Trundle will once again welcome your Arrival to celebrate all things ABBA at Berryman Oval on October 14. Australia's only and original ABBA festival, it's a day packed full of family-friendly entertainment - headlined by Bjorn Again. Keep in mind wifi services will be limited so make sure you come prepared with cash. Gates open at 12pm. It's going to be a super day - get more details in our full story!
Saturday, October 21
The Forbes Teddy Bear's Picnic returns, celebrating Children's Week at Lions Park from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, October 21. Circus Box will be joining Forbes Shire Council's Youth Action Team for this event, with mime, acrobatics, giant bubbles and much more. This event is proudly funded by the NSW Government.
Saturday, October 21
Are you ready? The Forbes Rodeo is back! The thrills and spills, action and entertainment return. Further details to come.
Saturday, October 28
Start testing those signature dishes and seasoning the barbecue, the National BBQ Championships are coming to Forbes this October. It's all happening at Grinsted Oval from midday on the big day. Get your entries in online now!
Saturday, November 4
Gather your friends and book a table as Taste on Templar returns in 2023. Templar Street will be dotted with pop-ups where patrons will find local and regional wines, boutique beer, cider, soft drinks and water. This year the Committee has decided to make donations to the Catholic Care Wilcannia Forbes for the Women's Refuge and Homelessness and a donation to the Forbes Branch of Can Assist. Tickets online 123tix.com.au
