What's on in and around Forbes this weekend

Trundle will once again welcome your Arrival to celebrate all things ABBA at Berryman Oval on October 14. Australia's only and original ABBA festival, it's a day packed full of family-friendly entertainment - headlined by Bjorn Again. Keep in mind wifi services will be limited so make sure you come prepared with cash. Gates open at 12pm. It's going to be a super day - get more details in our full story!