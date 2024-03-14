Parliamentary flood insurance inquiry is coming to Eugowra

The Federal Parliamentary Inquiry into insurers' response to the 2022 floods will come to Eugowra in May.
The House Standing Committee on Economics has announced new public hearings as part of its inquiry into insurers' responses to 2022 major floods claims.
The announcement lists Eugowra and Molong as locations for "public hearings and site visits - local councils, community groups, residents and businesses".
The dates and locations are to be confirmed, but they have indicated May as a timeframe to visit Cabonne as well as the Hawkesbury and Parramatta.
Forbes and surrounding rural areas were affected by the biggest floods in decades, while Eugowra and Parkes shire saw flash flooding unlike anything on record.
Local residents have heartbreaking reasons for calling for this inquiry - and it was promised here in July 2022.
In March, the Committee will wrap up hearing from insurers and reinsurers.
It will also hear from departments and agencies including Treasury, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.
Chair Daniel Mulino MP said the inquiry is entering the critical second phase, "where we want to hear firsthand about the floods' impact on communities, and the experiences of local residents and businesses going through the claims process with their insurers.
"One of our priorities for these hearings will be organising roundtables and community statements, where we want to hear directly from people on the ground about their experiences with the insurance industry after the floods.
"A number of these affected towns have been hit again by floods since 2022, and the Committee will be looking to see if insurers' handling of claims has improved."
Further details about the regional hearings and attendance options will be released closer to the date.
Dr Mulino said there is also time for people and organisations to make a public or confidential submission, through this online link. Impacted individuals are encouraged to submit before 31 July 2024.
More than 400 people have already provided feedback about their experience with their insurer through an online survey, which will also remain open until 31 July 2024. The Committee encourages affected individuals to complete the survey.
