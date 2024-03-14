Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
Parliamentary flood insurance inquiry is coming to Eugowra

Updated March 14 2024 - 4:31pm, first published 4:17pm
The aftermath of the floods in Eugowra and Forbes - with so much of Forbes and Cabonne shires hit hard. File pictures
The Federal Parliamentary Inquiry into insurers' response to the 2022 floods will come to Eugowra in May.

Local News

