INTERNATIONAL MEN’S DAY

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Join Forbes Shire Council to celebrate International Men’s Day and come together to support the health, wellbeing and connection of men and boys in our community.

The morning includes guest speakers, service providers, ice bath experience with Talk 2 Me Bro, breakfast cooked by Forbes & District Lions Club, and coffee.

This event is all about starting conversations, building connections, and raising awareness of men’s health in a welcoming and supportive environment.

PCS PERFORMANCE EXTRAVAGANZA

19 to 21 NOVEMBER

Students from Kindergarten to Year 12 will be showcasing their talents in three performances - two one act plays and a musical.

Come along to see Fish Tales about a poor fish in search of her imagination and a jewellery theft in The Emerald Heist, before before the stage bursts into singing and dancing with the world-famous High School Musical Jr.

Tickets are just $20 and are selling fast. Go online to https://www.parkescs.nsw.edu.au/ for more information and a link to book your seats.

EUGOWRA CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT

FRIDAY 20 NOVEMBER

Eugowra's annual Christmas Shopping night is on again, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Businesses will be open and there will be local street stalls.

CHRISTMAS PHOTOS

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY 21 AND 22 NOVEMBER

Christmas Photos are coming to Town Hall. Create lasting memories with a festive family photo while helping raise funds for Forbes Learning Ladder. It's $20 for a 15-minute session with two digital images included. Bookings essential via 123tix.com.au

WHITE RIBBON DAY

WEDNESDAY 25 NOVEMBER

The Forbes community is invited to come together on Wednesday 25 November for the annual White Ribbon Day event, raising awareness and showing support for ending violence against women. There will be a march down Lachlan Street at 10am followed by official proceedings in Victoria Park. Local services and community groups will host stalls and activities, providing valuable information and connections for attendees.

SUMMER LOVE ART EXHIBITION

Opening Thursday 26 November

Celebrate the creativity of our local artists at the Forbes Arts Society's Summer Love Art Exhibition at the Forbes Town Hall.

Opening night is on Thursday from 6pm until 8pm at Forbes Town Hall. Enjoy an evening of original local art, conversation and festive celebration with a glass of bubbles and grazing boards. The exhibition will be open Friday, and 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday with Christmas gift and art market stalls.

SONGS OF FORBES ALBUM LAUNCH

Saturday 28 November

The Hometown Boys - Spike Flynn, Graeme Molloy, Neville Molloy, John Newell, Steve Shirvington and David Hawke - are launching their CD Songs of Forbes. Spike Flynn has put his creativity and passion into writing 14 original songs, and now these six talented local musicians are bringing them to life. The launch is at 4.30pm at the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club aka the Bowlie. Come along, grab a cold drink and enjoy the afternoon.

CHRISTMAS TREE FESTIVAL

4 -6 DECEMBER

Start designing those nativity and Christmas tree displays, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival is coming up on the first weekend of December. Fill Town Hall with Christmas creativity and festive fun - entries to be delivered between 3-5pm on Thursday 3 December or 7-10am Friday 4 December.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL

Friday 11 December

Save the date for Forbes Business Chamber's Christmas carnival, down town in Templar and Rankin streets from 5pm to 9pm.

CAROLS BY CANDLELIGHT

SATURDAY 12 DECEMBER

Sing in the festive season with Carols By Candlelight when this favourite of the Christmas calendar returns. Pop the date in your dairy.

COWRA TRAIN RIDES

Last Saturday and Sunday of each month, 10am

View the gorgeous Cowra countryside from the beautifully restored Planet 52 and two cars on board a trip from the heritage listed Cowra Railway Station to the Lachlan Bridge and back! Pop into one of the many rooms at the Cowra Railway Station also open for inspection along with Vintage Cars from the Cowra Antique Vehicle Club. On Sunday, hop aboard the newly refurbished MBV 931 Lounge Car and be transported back in time! Lovingly restored to its original glory, the Lounge Car is the latest addition to Cowra's versatile function spaces and offers a variety of local wines and specialty beers. Grab a coffee or tea and relax with a delicious scone! Tickets available on the day at the Station.