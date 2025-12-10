Club Forbes has drawn its biggest promotion yet, and the keys to a brand new Suzuki Swift valued at $25,500 are now in the hands of Sam Tyack.

The club was buzzing on Sunday night as 120 finalists, along with their friends and families, packed in to enjoy the atmosphere and the rising suspense ahead of the major prize draw.

Club CEO Peter Gasson said the club had been pleased to work with Tooheys and John Davis Motor Group Forbes on the hugely successful promotion.

Thousands of entries were submitted across six months, with 20 finalists selected every month, all leading to the much-anticipated finale on December 7.

“The support from members, the board of directors and also the staff tonight has been amazing,” Peter said, as finalists gathered around the prize.

Board members spun the barrel and eventually drew out that winning ticket, prompting cheers and showers of confetti as Sam was announced the lucky recipient of the Swift.

The celebration marks a fitting end to a transformative year for Club Forbes, which has delivered renovations, upgraded systems and equipment, refreshed dining options, new events and a renewed focus on member experience.

“We are set up and ready to take the club to the next level in 2026, so come along for the ride,” Peter said. “We are all about community, giving back and sharing experiences.”