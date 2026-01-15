Flemings Property Services (Flemings) is continuing its growth across regional New South Wales, expanding into the Central West through a new alignment with respected real estate leader Tara Kelly.

Her long-standing Forbes and Parkes offices are transitioning from the Century 21 franchise to proudly operate under the Flemings brand.

The expansion reflects Flemings’ confidence in the strength of regional markets and its commitment to creating greater opportunities for clients by delivering wider brand recognition, increased resources, and enhanced support for country-based Flemings teams.

Originally established in Boorowa 10 years ago, Flemings now operates across Harden, Cootamundra, Young and Cowra. With the addition of Parkes and Forbes, the company now has a presence in seven thriving regional towns and employs a team of more than 40 people.

With a reputation for professionalism, service, community involvement and a belief in the opportunities of regional NSW, Managing Director Justin Fleming sees the Parkes and Forbes expansion as the next chapter in the company’s story.

“Our business has grown out of the places where we live and work and communities we care deeply about,” he said.

“We’re proud of the business we’ve built, the service we provide, and the way we contribute locally.

"The Forbes and Parkes offices are a perfect fit for our network, and we’re proud to welcome Tara and her team to the Flemings family.”

Tara Kelly, Principal of the Forbes and Parkes offices, said joining Flemings felt like a natural step, with the company’s ethics and values aligning seamlessly with the way her team works.

“This move gives our clients the same local team they know and trust, backed by an approachable, country-focused support and leadership network," she said.

“Flemings has a genuine commitment to regional NSW and a proven track record of supporting local people and businesses."

In the coming weeks, locals in Forbes and Parkes will see a new wave of navy-and-white Flemings branding across Central West NSW, a fresh look representing trust, respect, reliability and honest country values.

With seven connected offices spanning more than 300 kilometres of country NSW, Flemings offers exceptional regional reach, linking clients across the network to achieve outstanding results in residential, commercial and rural real estate.

For more information about Flemings and its regional network of offices, visit www.flemingspropertyservices.com