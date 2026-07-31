It was a thrilling and successful round 10 for the Trundle Boomers on the weekend of 18 July, but the biggest winner on the day was the Trundle Children’s Centre.

The club held its ladies day during its home game against the Cargo Blue Heelers at Berryman Oval, winning 34-26.

Afterwards a charity jersey auction took place at the Trundle Hotel with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Trundle Children’s Centre and its Building our Future project.

The one-of-a-kind custom jerseys were extra special and a hot-ticket-item as they featured the names of all children currently enrolled at the centre, making them a unique piece of Trundle history.

Thanks to some incredible generosity, the Boomers raised $11,000 that will help support the construction and refurbishment of a new purpose-built childcare centre.

“A huge thank you to everyone who bid on and purchased a jersey at our charity jersey auction on Saturday night (18 July),” the Boomers said in a post on its Facebook page after the event.

“Like many small rural communities, our childcare centre is one of Trundle’s most valuable assets.

“It supports local families and will help ensure our town continues to thrive for generations to come.

“We are incredibly proud to play a small part in this exciting project and can’t wait to see all the future Boomers and Sunflowers enjoying their beautiful new centre.

“And as always, thanks to our boys from MCC Chudleigh Dobell for coming out and running the auction.”

Trundle Children’s Centre has been fortunate to receive a government grant to build a new centre that will benefit Trundle and the surrounding communities.

While the grant covers the construction, the centre needs to raise $200,000 before they can receive a cent from the government. They also still need to raise funds for important extras such as a safe bus drop-off zone, new furniture and fittings, and landscaping.

The centre thanked the Trundle Boomers Rugby League Club for choosing them as their charity to fundraise for at this year’s auction and for the incredible result on the day

“This is an amazing effort, and we are truly grateful for your generosity and support,” the centre too shared on its fundraising page on Facebook.

“Every dollar brings us one step closer to making our vision a reality for the children and families in our community.”

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