Social media
Thursday, 30.10.2025
Home page>Sport>Rugby League

Rugby League

Rugby League

Future stars of NRLW and NRL

Future stars of NRLW and NRL
Future stars of NRLW and NRL
Rugby League

Debut to remember for MacGregor

Debut to remember for MacGregor
Debut to remember for MacGregor
Rugby League

Elizabeth part of historic year for Bulldogs

Elizabeth MacGregor is the youngest player in this year's historic NRLW Bulldogs side
Elizabeth part of historic year for Bulldogs
Elizabeth part of historic year for Bulldogs
Rugby League

Search for grandstand name begins

The community will be asked for suggested names for new grandstand
Search for grandstand name begins
Search for grandstand name begins
Rugby League

Magpies top league tag carnival

Sunday was a brilliant start to 2025 for Forbes league tag
Magpies top league tag carnival
Magpies top league tag carnival
Rugby League

Magpies welcome players back to nest

Forbes Magpies have been busy recruiting in the off-season
Magpies welcome players back to nest
Magpies welcome players back to nest
Rugby League

Grandstand foundations laid

Milestone in the construction of the new Spooner Oval grandstand
Grandstand foundations laid
Grandstand foundations laid
Rugby League

Woodbridge president, Andrew Pull, reflects on last seasons success

Woodbridge president, Andrew Pull, reflects on last seasons success
Woodbridge president, Andrew Pull, reflects on last seasons success
Woodbridge president, Andrew Pull, reflects on last seasons success
Top stories
1.

Rufous Whistler – arrival of a summer songbird

2.

Bombers go back-to-back in A grade

3.

“No stone unturned” – Police committed to the long-haul in manhunt

4.

Start your engines, Wilby Drags are back

5.

Beautiful You Cancer Charity High Tea Fundraiser brings support and style to Wangaratta