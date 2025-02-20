On Saturday February 15 Aussie Croquet was played on a much cooler morning with 29 players in attendance.

Some good scores were recorded and they are as follows: 14/13 Bill Scott & Frank Donohoe def Dorelle Scott & Lyn Simmonds, Lyn Simmonds & Noel Jolliffe def Geoff Coles & Allan Jones, Colleen Liebich & Robin Pols def Bill Scott & Frank Donohoe: 14/12 Russell Anderson & David Williams def Unknown & Bruce Field: 14/11 Elvy Quirk & Kevin Rubie def David West & Kevin Wenning, John Browne & Neville Spry def Vince Roberts & Cheryl Toohey, David Williams & Geoff Coles def Frank Donohoe & Elvy Quirk, Joan Littlejohn & Barry White def Robin Pols & Marie Spry, Colleen Liebich & Bill Scott def Kevin Wenning & Peter West, Robin Pols & Fay Picker def Cheryl Toohey & Noel Jolliffe, John Browne & Ros Rennick def Barry White & Neville Spry:

There were many 14/10, 14/9 and a 14/7 score also recorded.

On the day three games were won by two players namely Kevin Rubie and John Browne, Congratulations to those players.

On Tuesday 18th February Golf Croquet was played with 37 players in attendance on a much cooler morning.

Today we made welcome Ann Mackay who has come to join the Club. A huge welcome to Ann and hope she can enjoy the game and the friendship and fellowship of the Club.

We also had two very welcome visitors Sandra Roberts and Tania Roberts. Sandra hails from New Zealand and is visiting her Dad Vince Roberts. Hopeful they both enjoyed their games.

Some variations of scores recorded from 11/2, 9/4, 8/5 and many 7/6.

9/4 scores as follows: Geoff Coles & Neville Spry def Rex Toole & Lyall Strudwick, John Browne & Frank Donohoe def Fay Picker & Sue Wade, Lyall Strudwick & Colleen Liebich def Graham Falconer & Marie Spry, Rex Toole & Helen Lupis def Robin Pols & Jennifer Wenning, Geoff Coles & Margaret Dent def May Jones & Jennifer Wenning.

8/5 again recorded Kevin Wenning & Allan Jones def John Allegri & Sue Wade, Russell Anderson & Lyn Simmonds def Jennifer Wenning & John Farah, John Browne & Peter Mackay def Colleen Liebich & Jill Cripps, Vince & Tania Roberts def Fay Picker & Marie Spry, Graham Falconer & Sue Wade def Geoff Coles & Ray Martin, Neville Spry & John Farah def Peter Mackay & Allan Jones, Bruce Field & Sue Wade def Geoff Coles & Ann Mackay, Russell Anderson (Solo) def Jill Cripps (solo) Kevin Wenning & John Allegri def Vince & Sandra Roberts, Neville Spry & Bruce Field def John Browne & Sue Wade, Elvy Quirk & Kevin Rubie def Jill Cripps & John Cole.

Three games were won on the day by Russell Anderson, Frank Donohoe, Bruce Field, Kevin Rubie, Neville Spry & Kevin Wenning. Congratulations to those players.

A reminder about Seniors week which commences on March 3. Forbes Croquet Club will again be hosting an Open Day on March 4 whereby we are inviting locals to come and try a game.

Visitors will be placed with an experienced player to get to know the ropes of the game and they will find it a very interesting challenge as you get engaged in a game that you experience hand and eye co-ordination, gentle exercise etc and engage in a very social aspect. Morning tea will be served on the day.

Once again a very special thank you to employees of Forbes Shire Council for attention to detail in mowing and marking our Croquet Lawns.

Also a very special thank you to the few dedicated members who come early to help set up and a thank you to all who help in any small way to pack up.

Croquet is a great form of relaxation.

Contributed by Elvy Quirk