St Joseph's Catholic School Eugowra has celebrated a milestone day - the official completion of post-flood reconstruction.

While students have been back in their classrooms for a while, the staffroom and library were completed last year – and the school was also able to welcome visitors to their new yarning circle.

At a celebration with special guests, students and families, principal Cathy Eppelstun reflected on the more than three-year journey since 14 November 2022.

“When I look back on those days after the flood it’s all a blur with mud, mud and more mud,” she said.

“We cleaned out every room, we salvaged what we could, and we tried to make sense of what had happened.

“In the midst of the devastation something extraordinary occurred: people from all over Australia reached out to help our school, through donations, by sending supplies for the children, and by physically coming and helping to clean up.

“We often said we were flooded by water, but we also were flooded by love and for that we will be forever grateful.”

The strength of that support was reflected in the numbers attending the opening, with Bishop Michael McKenna of the Bathurst diocese, Christina Trimble from the Catholic Education Office of Bathurst, Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty and Cr Kathryn O’Ryan and many community members and families.

Eugowra Public School was also there – they welcomed their friends from St Joseph’s into their school to see through to the end of the year in the wake of the devastation.

“We are deeply grateful for their generosity and hospitality during that time,” Mrs Eppelstun said.

She also paid tribute to her staff for going above and beyond for their students despite their personal hardship.

Evolution's Kassidy Martin and Brooke Plunkett, Bishop Michael McKenna, Marianne, Sandra and Michael Beath, Cathy Eppelstun, Christine Trimble and Aunty Karen in St Joseph's new yarning circle.

A central support in those early days was Father Laurie Beath, who passed away in August 2023, and a special part of the opening was revealing a screen in the yarning circle dedicated to him.

“(It is) a lasting tribute to his leadership and care for our community,” Mrs Eppelstun said.