The Transition to School Team at Forbes North Public School is absolutely delighted to announce the launch of a new program called Forbes North Little Learners.

Led by a qualified teacher, the new program aims to provide families with children 0-5years the opportunity to take part in structured learning activities in a safe and nurturing environment.

The team will provide free sessions for families to attend, every Tuesday during school terms from 9am to 11am in the school hall from 3 February.

Due to changes in regulations, the well known Link Up program is now only available in Terms 3 and 4.

The birth of Forbes North Little Learners is a result of the proactive approach the School takes to ensure families and community have access to quality learning experiences prior to School entry.

Teacher and leader, Beth Osborne says the new program will flow seamlessly into the Link Up program beginning in Term 3.

“I am passionate about early learning experiences to improve school readiness," she said.

Beth has a packed program and fun activities ready to go.

"I look forward to connecting with families when they come along to our group,” she said.

For more information, contact the School on 6852 2187 or forbesnth-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au