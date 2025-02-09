A second deployment of NSW emergency service personnel land landed in North Queensland to assist with flood resupply, evacuation centre support, and flood debris cleanup.

Among them are five dedicated NSW State Emergency Service (SES) volunteers from the Riverina and Central West, including Matthew Hando from the Forbes unit.

Coordinated by the NSW SES, the deployment consists of 61 personnel from the NSW SES, NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW).

NSW SES Southern Zone Commander, Chief Superintendent Benjamin Pickup, highlighted the scale of this response, which is double the size of the initial deployment that departed last Thursday.

“Our local personnel are highly skilled and experienced in flood response operations, including chainsaw operations, flood rescues, height specialist, and community engagement,” Chief Superintendent Pickup said.

The five-day deployment will see the 40 NSW SES personnel assist with flood resupply, debris clearance, tree removal, and community support efforts in the hardest-hit areas of North Queensland.

All local volunteers played a crucial role in the Southern NSW flooding event of 2022-2023 and bring a wealth of expertise to the Queensland deployment.

“Our Riverina and Central West volunteers will be working closely with fellow responders from across NSW, supporting our Queensland emergency service colleagues and the communities affected by this devastating flooding,” Chief Superintendent Pickup said.

“We thank these members for their professionalism and dedication. Over the past few months, they’ve worked tirelessly to respond to storm events in their local communities, and their selfless commitment continues as they assist those in need interstate.

“I wish them all the best for this deployment and acknowledge the incredible work they are undertaking.”

Mr Hando is from our Forbes unit, there are also volunteers from the Griffith unit and Narrandera unit.