The local fire danger rating has been escalated to catastrophic on Wednesday, with hot, dry and windy conditions across the state.

Forbes shire, Parkes shire and the lower central west have been forecast to have the most dangerous conditions for a fire that day, with the message from the NSW Rural Fire Service to avoid being in bush and grass fire risk areas under such conditions.

Bedgerabong, Bogan Gate and Caragabal schools are non-operational for the day, the NSW Department of Education making the announcement on Tuesday night in light of the elevated fire danger forecast.

The temperature was headed for a forecast 34 degrees with westerly winds to 39km/hour expected in the afternoon.

Be vigilant in the days to come is the message from the NSW Rural Fire Service - although conditions are expected to ease back from catastrophic.

David Nicholson, public information officer working with Mid Lachlan Valley RFS, urged everyone to keep up to date with conditions and fire warnings in coming days and immediately report fires to 000 (triple zero).

"We are asking people to be very vigilant about lightning strikes that have occurred over the last 24 to 48 hours," he said.

"It might not start a fire immediately, with the rain that follows with it, but once it dries out some of those trees that got hit by lightning could turn into a fire that could cause concern."

Those harvesting should consider whether it's safe to continue, with the grain harvesting guide available on the NSW RFS website.

The NSW RFS has already issued a number of harvest safety alerts.

The Rural Fire Service had already suspended permits and declared a total fire ban on Monday and Tuesday, with hot and unsettled weather for the region.

Sunday's temperature peaked at 33.5 degrees after a storm, Monday hit a steamy 36.7 degrees and Tuesday 35.5.

Forbes airport recorded 27mm in a storm last Saturday night, but there were reports of more than 80mm in the Canowindra area.

For those on facebook, the NSW RFS will continue to post updates through social media, on both the NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team pages.

The Hazards Near Me app can be downloaded onto smartphones and devices, or tune into ABC Radio.

NSW RFS urges everyone to know your fire risk and what you will do if fire threatens. Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).