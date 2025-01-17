By ELVY QUIRK

Aussie Croquet was played on Saturday January 11 with 31 in attendance.

All three games were won by John Browne, Vince Roberts, Dorelle Scott and David West whilst two games were won by John Cole, Frank Donohoe, John Job, May Jones, Carolyn Neilsen, Elvy Quirk, Kevin Rubie, Lyn Simmonds, Harley Stewart, Rex Toole, Barry White and Kevin Wenning.

144/13 scores recorded by the following: Joihn Farah & Frank Donohoe def Peter West & Lybn Smmonds

14/12 scores once again recorded by the following: Bruce Field & David West def John Job & John Allegri, Carolyn Neilsen & John Browne def May Jones & Kevin Rubie, John Browne & Kevin Wenning def Allan Jones & Peter West, David West (solo) def John Allegri (solo), Dorelle Scott & John Browne def Robin Pols & Cheryl Toohey.

14/.11 scores Harley Stewart & Fay Picker def Marie Spry & John Farah, Lyn Simmonds & Barry White def Kevin Wenning & Neville Spry, Frank Donohoe & Bill Scott def Allan Jones & Russell Anderson, Rex Toole & Cheryl Toohey def Peter West & John Cole, Elvy Quirk & John Cole def Carolyn Neilsen & John Farah, John Job & David West def Bill Scott & Phillip Moran, Lyn Simmonds & Robin Pols def Bruce Field & Frankj Donohoe, May Jones & Vince Roberts def Fay Picker & Geoff Coles, Carolyn Neilsen & Russell Anderson def Allan Jones & Bill Scott, Vince Roberts & John Job def Elvy Quirk & Bruce Field.

Golf Croquet was played on Tuesday January 14, 2025 with 37 keen players in attendance. It was a very warm morning.

Some of the scores recorded were 8/5 by the following: Evelyn Mahlo & Mal Smith def Noel Jolliffe & John Allegri, Sue Wade & May Jones def Peter West & Neil Gilmour, Lyn Simmonds & Jennifer Wenning def Ray Martin & Sue Wade, Lyall Strudwick (solo) def Jill Cripps & Vince Roberts, Kevin Rubie & Kevin Wenning def Marie Spry & Fay Picker, John Allegri & Russell Anderson def Lyall Strudwick & Colleen Liebich, Rex Toole & Evelyn Mahlo def Jill Cripps & May Jones, Kevin Rubie &Dorelle Scott def Fay Picker & Jennifer Wenning, John Browne & Vince Roberts def Carolyn Neilsen & Geoff Coles,

9/4 scores as follows: Geoff Coles (solo) def Russell Anderson (solo), Ray Burridge & John Cole def Allan Jones & Bruce Field, Neil Gilmour & Peter West def Lyn Simmonds & Allan Jones, Sue Wade & Bill Scott def Wayne Wright & Robin Pols.

Two games were won by the following: John Allegri, Russell Anderson, Geoff Coles, John Farah, Neil Gilmour, Sue Jolliffe, Vince Roberts, Bill Scott, Dorelle Scott, Mal Smith, Rex Toole, Sue Wade and Peter West. Well done to those players.

On Tuesday a Croquet members cekebrated was given to Frank Donohoe who will be 90 years of age on January 16. Frank has been playing croquet for quite some time and has become a valued and competitive member of our Club. His daughter Josephine and his granddaughter Chloe were also present on the day, Congratulations to Frank and hopefully he will have many more years of health and happiness.

Croquet is played on Tuesday and Saturday of each week whilst Tuesday is the less complicated game and if you wish to come down to enjoy a game Tuesday is the day to come and start. We arrive 8.45 am for 9 a m start. Mallets are available for learners. Learners will be paired with an experienced player to show them the ins and outs of the game.