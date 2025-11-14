Daniel Billings has pleaded guilty to the murder of Molly Ticehurst.

Billings, now 30, is in custody and appeared in Forbes Local Court via video on Friday morning to face charges including the murder of his former partner, breaching an apprehended violence order and animal cruelty.

Members of Molly’s family and friends were in the court to hear Billings’ lawyer Diane Elston enter the plea.

Billings also made an admission of guilt to a number of other charges, including breaching an apprehended violence order and animal cruelty, while some other charges against him were dismissed.

It has been more than 18 months since Molly, just 28 years old and a much-loved local childcare worker, was killed in her home in Forbes.

On Friday morning, community members gathered quietly in Victoria Park to stand in support of her family.

Coming out of the court, Molly’s father Tony stopped to say thank you.

“Every day, every week, I’m thankful for the people of Forbes,” he told media.

“The support from Forbes has been unreal.

“When they closed the shops for Molly’s funeral – who does that?”

Jacinda Acheson, wearing a t-shirt with Molly’s picture on it, described Molly as beautiful.

“She was amazing, she was absolutely beautiful,” Jacinda said.

Billings’ case is now listed for arraignment in Supreme Court, in Sydney, on 12 December.