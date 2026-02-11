Two men have been charged over the supply of prohibited drugs after police seized cash and drugs during raids in Orange last month.

Detectives attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team at Central West Police District commenced Strike Force Lakewood in July last year to investigate the theft of firearms in Orange.

Detectives identified a drug supply syndicate operating in Orange and surrounding areas, a NSW Police statement issued to media said.

With assistance from the Central West Proactive Crime Team, Dog Squad, and Western Region Operation Support Group, detectives executed search warrants at homes on Forest Road and Stevensons Way, Orange, about 6am 22 January.

During the search, officers located and seized $24,650 cash, 5.684 kilos of cannabis, 27.7 grams of cocaine and electronic devices.

Detectives also seized a total of 312 grams of cocaine throughout the investigation.

The combined street value of the drugs seized, police said, is estimated to be more than $250,000.

Strike force detectives arrested two men – both aged 47 – at the homes before taking them to Orange Police Station.

Both men were charged with supply cannabis more than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and recklessly deal with proceeds of crime more than $5000.

The pair has since been granted conditional bail to appear before Orange Local Court on 18 March.

Investigations under Strike Force Lakewood continue.