As the popularity of e-scooters continues to grow, police are issuing a serious warning to users and to parents.

Personal e-scooters remain illegal on NSW roads and road-related areas, including footpaths, cycleways and car parks.

They cannot be registered in NSW and are unable to be insured so, along with electric skateboards and hoverboards, cannot be ridden anywhere except on private land.

With concerning near-collisions reported locally, Chief Inspector Scott Rayner’s first appeal is to parents to ensure their children aren’t riding where they shouldn’t and to have that conversation with their children.

But there are significant penalties police can enforce and in light of the dangers, he warns Forbes Police will be monitoring and taking action where they need to.

Users can be fined up to $2747, there’s also a separate fine for under 16s riding e-scooters.

Younger children riding out into traffic are one of the main concerns for local police.

“We’ve had near-collisions with vehicles reported, including heavy vehicles on the Newell Highway,” Chief Inspector Rayner said.

Even without a collision, e-scooters pose a risk as they are powered and offer no protection.

At a national level, there have been serious injuries and fatalities from e-bikes and e-scooters.

“We’re seeing a lot of adults and kids not wearing helmets,” Chief Inspector Rayner said.

“We’re really concerned about the potential consequences.

“We are going to have to take action, as it is becoming a safety issue for both e-scooter riders and motorists, but our preference is that people (kids included) comply with the legal requirements. ”

Anyone caught riding a motorised device on a road or road related area in NSW could be facing fines starting from $704.

There are also electric scooter-specific offences that may apply to riders, as stated by Transport for NSW on its website where it lists offences and potential fines.

Some of the offences and fines listed on Transport for NSW's website include:

Ride a privately owned e-scooter on road or related area: $2747. Penalties may apply for being an unregistered, uninsured and unlicensed motor vehicle.

Ride on road with speed limit over 50km/h and/or exceed maximum operating speed limit of 20km/h: $120 each

Ride on footpath: $120

Ride an e-scooter not in single file on roads: $120

Ride e-scooter whilst under minimum age of 16 years: $120

Carry passengers: $120

Fail to wear helmet: $362.

Use mobile phone while riding: $362.

Riding while under the influence of alcohol or a drug: The same penalties that apply to motorists apply to e-scooter riders.

More information on e-scooters, as well as e-bikes, and offences that may apply can be found on the Transport for NSW website at www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/road-users/e-scooters