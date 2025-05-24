'A fairytale ending' is how Justin Roylance described placing equal first in the Australian V8 Superboats Championship with New Zealand mate, Ollie Silverton.

After a season long battle for the title between Justin and Ollie it all came down to the last round of the championship in Temora where Ollie was leading just three points ahead of Justin.

"We knew we had to do everything we could to secure our position," Justin said.

As both teams managed to pass through qualifying rounds it came down to the last lap of the final to decide the championship winner.

An audible gasp from the audience was heard on the hill of Temora when Justin had a hesitation on the start line on the deciding lap.

"We had some difficulties during the day and we had a big mechanical issue during the final."

"We had a fuel pressure issue which almost stopped us from running in the final. We had a hesitation on the start line but we were able to overcome that and continue the run."

That run earnt Justin and team Outlaw second place of the final round and equal first place of the championship with Ollie and PSP Racing.

"We were pretty confused about what had happened, we knew we had a job to do so we just did it and we didn't actually work out what the issue was until the next day. There was nothing we could have done about it at the time, we just had to deal with what we had."

Justin and the team were really happy with the result considering and said it is pretty cool to share the title with Ollie.

"It's a bit of a fairytale ending considering we were teammates and we were able to work with each other both here and in New Zealand, sharing resources and time.

"It was probably one of the best ways to finish off a championship. If I couldn't win it myself, I couldn't find a more fitting racer to share it with," Justin said.

Justin and team Outlaw's season wasn't all a fairytale though.

Ollie lent team Outlaw his boat for the first round of the championship as theirs wasn't ready in time.

"He aided us being able to get where we were."

There was a five month break in the season to allow for the 2025 World Series in New Zealand in late January and early February which team Outlaw competed in and placed third.

"This season was very challenging and very long.

"It was a lot of hard work and a bit of a logistical nightmare so we are sort of glad to see the back of that and now we can relax until the end of July which is when our new season starts."

Looking ahead, team Outlaw's boat is currently in sickbay where it is undergoing much needed repairs and some potential upgrades.

The team and Justin are looking forward to racing at the first round of the 2025/26 season at Round Mountain Raceway on the North Coast from 26 to 27 July.

At the first round the team will aim to write their names on the memorial trophy of one of their great mates Greg who pasted away last year.

"We're really keen to get our names on that and ready to tackle whatever comes after round one.

"It's a bit more spread out this season which is good, with no international interruptions in between which allows us to focus on our domestic campaign.

"I just want to really thank my family, our crew and our sponsors, Tracy Little who was my navigator with a special thanks to Macey and Eliza for filling in when Tracy wasn't available and the local community for all of their support," Justin added.