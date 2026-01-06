What does it take to look like the King of Rock and Roll?

Well you have to start with the iconic jumpsuit of course and there's a special lady behind some of the jumpsuits you will see shaking, rattling and rolling around town at the 2026 Parkes Elvis Festival.

Owner of Sew and Go, Jo-Ann Lenord has been stitching and hemming her way through dozens of jumpsuits over the last few months, ensuring everyone has a suit that is fit for a king.

"This year has been huge," Jo said.

"Last year we made four suits, this year it's about double that and that's not counting the Elvis jumpsuits for the mines!"

Evolution Mining Northparkes Operations will have 20 jumpsuits made by Jo for their annual Elvis parade appearance.

With the festival drawing visitors from around the world, Jo's handiwork is doing the same with customers from around NSW - she has Elvis jumpsuit orders from Sydney, the Hunter region and locals eager to dress like the King.

"I am doing a jumpsuit for a young fella, that's a new one that I haven't done before so it will be nice to see that come together."

Jo and her team have also already handled numerous alterations for jumpsuits and Elvis Festival outfits purchased elsewhere, ensuring every jumpsuit, skirt and dress fits perfectly.

It takes around four hours to complete a basic jumpsuit without rhinestones for Jo, while a fully embellished design complete with rhinestones and studs can require around 10 hours or more.

"We start with a mock-up in calico before touching the real fabric," Jo explained.

"It's not a quick thing but it's worth it."

But it's not all jumpsuits and rhinestones Jo is preparing for the festival this year.

Local lady Chris Curteis got in touch with Jo looking for something versatile that she can dress up or down for many festivals to come, no matter the theme.

The result is a beautiful white dress that Chris will be able to wear for any Elvis theme as well as to events outside the five-day festival.

"Every year is different. It's fun even if it's stressful.

"Seeing everyone come in for photos during the festival makes it all worthwhile," Jo added.

For those already planning their festival outfits for 2027, Sew and Go is taking orders now and Jo advises getting in early.

"Our cut-off is usually the end of September so make sure to enquire before then."