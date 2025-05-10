By SHORT PUTT

While the weather was certainly a major factor it was the better golf in the damp and very moist conditions that provided the Champion Open golfer. And it was John Betland who took the honours ahead of many fancied A-Grade players.

At the presentation, President Tony Cogswell thanked the sponsors (Forbes Shire, Golfie Hotel and Gunn Golf) and those visiting golfers who had travelled from 16 clubs to participate. The highest participation was by Condobolin (15), with West Wyalong having 14 players and Young with 13 players. The travellers came from as far as Shelly Beach, Temora, Rich River, Trundle and Mudgee with many more within that expanse.

Overall, the Scratch results did not provide fanfares, probably a result of the heavy conditions and surprisingly faster greens than expected despite the moist surfaces. The Handicap results did produce some surprises.

The A-Grade Scratch and Open Trophy went to John Betland with a fine 72 score. His front-9 was impeccable with a birdie on the 2nd hole leading to a 1-under score at the turn. A blemish on the 13th with a bogey was countered by a birdie on the 15th but an untidy bogey on the last meant a 1-over back-9 and an even par overall score.

Finishing one shot back on 73 was Jarred Hunt (Goulburn) with the only difference being a par 36 on the front-9, along with a 37 on the back-9.

The B-Grade Scratch saw Aaron Leete (Mudgee) finish comfortably ahead on 87. He had an even spread across the halves but a couple of triple-bogeys hurt his score. Runner-up was Charlie Goodsell (Condo) on 89 nett who played well on the back-9 having started on the 10th tee but tripped up a bit on the front-9 heading for home.

The C-Grade Scratch went to Michael Haydon (Condo) with 93. He had a run of bogeys but a ‘triple’ on the 2nd hole was a major blow. Runner-up was Liam Fraser (Fbs) who was a distance back on 97.

The A-Grade Handicap results were close. Archie Quirk (Fbs) took the A-Grade with a nett 70 ahead of Tim West (Fbs) on nett 71. This was a fantastic effort by Archie who is flying down the handicap board with his Junior enthusiasm. Tim did well but little runs of bogeys just crept into his game.

The B-Grade Handicap went to Charlie Goodsell (Condo) who used his tall stance to also snare the B-Grade longest drive. His score of 70 nett could have been better if he had carried his starting form on the back-9 into his homeward front-9. Runner-up was Jake LeBrocque (Fbs) with a nett 74. His calamity was on the front-9 where he three double-bogeys in a row to seriously dent his front-9 score.

The C-Grade Handicap went to Liam Fraser Fbs) with 76 nett. He had the usual story with a tidy front-9 but a few problems on the back-9 where two ‘triples’ and two ‘doubles’ caused him pain. The Runner-up was Daniel Wallace (Trundle) with 77 nett. A tidy front-9 was looked good but a ‘Bo Derek’ to start the back-9 was a real stumbling block.

Other Prizes went to: Veterans Handicap – Pat O’Connell (Fbs - 67 nett); Junior Handicap – Levi French (Young – 76 nett) and playing off a 1 handicap); Visitor Handicap – Brendan Richards (Condo – 73 nett).

The NTP’s went to: A-Gde on 1st – M Manchur (W/Wyalong); B-Gde on 18th – A Richards (Condo), C-Gde on 9th - M Haydon (Condo). Of those only Mark Manchur scored a ‘2’, with Adam Richards managing a 4-putt double-bogey. Overall there were fifteen 2’s with the 9th being the easiest for the A-Graders.

The Pro Shop Super-Pin went to Aaron Wilke (Pks) with a shot to 420 cm. There was no conversion for a ‘2’.

John Betland was nonchalant in his Winners speech. Having won the Forbes Open for the 9th time and stretching across 23 years of play he was well used to the limelight. Other multiple winners are well back on the sheet with K Giddings on four wins. S Beattie and S Betland tied on three wins and a handful on two wins.

Overnight rain and a few slight showers in the morning made for barely any run on the fairways. Some players showed the hallmarks of wet weather players while others seemed quite at odds. A couple of broken brollies were left stranded in rubbish bins while there was many a wet shoulder due to a lack of rainproof clothing.

A few players thought their golf ball needed more exposure to the water conditions. Of those starting on the 10th tee, two players in the first three groups had each put two balls into the water. The result was an ‘8’ or worse on that hole and generally a poor start to the round.

There were few birdies scored but some good individual results on individual halves. Jeremy Dickson (Dubbo) managed an ‘eagle’ on the 6th hole and consolidated that with a par on the 7th and a ‘2 on the 9th. Then there were the hiccups where a good score was followed by a forgetful score. Aaron Wilkie (Parkes) managed a birdie on the 6th but shot himself in the foot with a triple-bogey on the 7th. He still managed to finish with a scratch 74.

Jake LeBroque was pleased with a birdie on the 5th. But he was less pleased with double bogeys on the next two holes some of which were created from close proximity to the green. Another see-saw event was by Quintyn Fisher (Duntryleague) who started on the 10th with a double bogey but then started his ‘back-9’ with a ‘2’ on the 1st.

On Saturday a 4BBB Stableford was played, with 75 players participating, of whom over 20 were visitors getting a look at the course before Sunday. Thanks to Forbes Livestock & Agency for their sponsorship for this event.

The course played well initially then tightened up with a bit of light rain through the afternoon. But the scores were quite good without being remarkable.

However, it was a home-grown success. The Handicap Stableford winning pair was Paul Pymont and Liam Fraser who managed to round up 45 points. Liam was certainly the dominate partner on the front-9 with his individual 23 points which would have been better but for a ‘miss’ on the 6th hole. But Paul covered that with a 2-pointer.

Handicap Runners-up were Brett Slack-Smith and Brian Clarke with 44 points, on count back from two other pairs. Brian was a ‘swinger’ and picked up a voucher prize as well as a ball with his other partner.

The Scratch Stableford went to Swayde Honeman and Levi French from Young GC. They had 41 points built on a good combination where they covered each other’s back Individually they did not score well but meshed very well.

Scratch Runners-up were Peter Dawson and John Betland with their 40 points. Theirs was a classy par-golf with numerous 2-pointers and only a few 3-pointers as highlights. Much as you would expect from scratch and below golfers.

The NTP’s went to: 9th – Brien Hodges (Dubbo); 18th – Brad Hurley (Condo). The 3rd hole super pin went to Cooper Byrnes (Fbs) who plonked his ball a mere 200 cm from the hole. And yes he did get his ‘2’ which was one of the eight scored on the day.

Here is the News:

The Forbes Vets ‘Week of Golf’ begins on Mon 5th May with a 2-Person Ambrose. Individual competition is played on Tue and Wednesday with a ‘special’ 18-holes on Friday. Numbers are looking good with over 90 nominated. There are still a few spots

in the field so if you want a game at the last minute then contact the Pro Shop.

The Forbes Ladies Open will be played on Sunday 4 May. Numbers for this are good with over 70 in the field plenty of visitors on the sheet. Late entries may be acceptable. But please contact Captain Sarah Black (0425 236096) or Sec Robin Lyell (0428 635558). The course will be closed for most of the day, so contact the Pro Shop to find out when social play may be possible.

Head Pro Will reminds golfers to clear their accounts before the end of the financial year. He has some good winter stock in and some specials on outgoing summers stock. Or you could merely by some new clubs.

It is crystal ball time:

Sat 3 May has an Individual Stableford for the Men and a 4BBB Stableford for the Ladies. Sunday 4 May has the Ladies Open.

On the following weekend, the men’s comp on Sat 10 May will be the May Monthly Medal, while the ladies play a Stroke event. Sunday has a Stableford Medley.

VETS GOLF

Despite a one-two finish by Parkes' Nym Dziuba and Dale Stait it was still not enough for the locals to claim the twin-towns shield in last week's veterans golf competition.

Dziuba was confident of playing well prior to start time and he backed this up with a round of 42 points which should attract the attention of the handicappers.

Dale Stait was also in good form to finish a clear second on 39 points in the field of 30 which included south coast visitors Rod and Yvonne Sullivan and Brisbane based Richard Barnes - brother of Lachlan Valley and Forbes veterans president Peter Barnes - who picked up the encouragement award.

In the twin-towns shield for the best six scores from each club, Forbes players proved more consistent with a score of 210 points to Parkes' 203.

The Forbes pair of Alf Davies and Kim Herbert were the A grade nearest-to-pin winners on the fourth and 11th holes respectively, while no B graders hit these greens in one.

Ball sweep winners – 37 points, Ted Morgan (F), Alex Mackinnon (F), 35 Kim Herbert (F), 34 Alf Davies (F), Peter Barnes (F), Don McKeowen (F), 33 John Fowler (P), Ken Walton (F), Steve Edwards (F), Steve Uphill (F), Barry Shine (F).

Forbes' Frank Hanns had an unusual experience on the par four 16th - "I played the ball from the same spot twice and didn't have an air swing," Frank said. What did happen was Frank chipped on the green and as he was making his way to mark his ball it decided it didn't like that position and duly rolled back down the slope to where Frank played the shot - ah the joys of golf.

Also a cheerio call to Parkes member Graham Cook who is recovering after having leg surgery early last week at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital last week. We wish him a speedy recovery.

Next week Forbes will host the twin-towns competition and this will set the scene for the club's Veterans Week of Golf to be played from Monday, May 5 to Friday, May 9.

The week will start with a 2-ball Ambrose medley on the Monday and finish with an individual stableford on the Friday for play in the NSWVGA Medal.

President Barnes said there are still spots available and inquiries can be directed to the tournament office on 0435 585 460 or Forbes Pro Shop on 6851 1554. Nominations will also be taken on the day.

Forbes players are asked to bring a plate for each day's play.

Last Tuesday 11 players took to the 12 hole social comp where Barry Shine was best with 24 points on a count-back from Max Haley while hot on their heels were Ross Williams and Peter Schofield.

All are invited to play Tuesday morning and what value, for only a ‘comp fee’ of $3 you get to play with talent rarely seen in a social atmosphere after ball toss at 9am. And after quite a few take the opportunity to ‘do’ coffee which is a winner all round.

LADIES GOLF

Last Wednesday was a nice day for golf even though it was a bit windy at times.

The stableford event was sponsored by Acheson’s Mitre 10 and Garden Centre in two divisions.

Division 1 scores were a little better this week with the result again being decided on a countback which saw Debbie Tilley come out the winner with 35 points.

Division 2 was won by a very excited Lindy Pollock with 33 points. NTP on the 9th went to Jean Judge with no one managing to stay on the 18th.

Balls went to Heather Davidson, Meg Scholefield, Ev Uphill and Jill Cripps to 30 points on a countback.

On Saturday most of the ladies were out early and managed to avoid the rain which was very welcome.

A few played later but weren’t too bothered by the conditions. The Stableford Event in one division sponsored by Debbie Dingwall saw some good scores posted despite the fast greens, prepared for the men’s open on the Sunday, making the putting tricky.

Ev Uphill came out on top again on a countback with 37 points from Jill Cripps.

Balls went to Jill, Lindy Pollock and Rose Carroll to 35 on a countback. NTP went to Ev Uphill on the 9th and K Stirling on the 18th.

This weekend is the ladies annual tournament with a 4BBB on the Saturday and an Individual Scratch, Handicap and Stableford event on the Sunday. The fields are looking good so far. Thankyou to our large group of sponsors.

Wednesday May 7 is an 18 Hole Stroke Event, Monthly Medal, Putting and Golf NSW Medal Round plus dropout Stableford for those not wanting to play Stroke. The sponsors are Colleen Venables and Teresa Armitage in two divisions. Don’t forget the “Vets Week of Golf” is also on from May 5 to 9.