By ROBIN LYELL

The Forbes Tennis Club finalised their Tuesday night Summer Comp last week.

We had 12 teams playing and after we all played each other, we split into two divisions.

The winners of Division 1 were Cannons, Lyndy Cannon, Scott Neville, Damien Apps, Shirley Davies, Mark Ritchie and Charlie Mitton.

The runners-up were Making up the Numbers – Rodney Stewart, Christine Cogswell, Lara Stibbard, Alex Doyle and Rachel Eagles.

The Division 2 winners were the Net Ninjas, Mitch and Nikki Doyle, Harry Terry, Viv Wykamp, Scott Webb, Spud Trotter and Jordo Grosvenor.

The runners up were the Master Servers Hughie Mackay, Reggie Murray, Jonah Little, Joe Ellison, Riley Goodsell, Tayte Mcarmara, Lenny Iyer and Damo Price.

There were some very close matches over the last few weeks.

Last Tuesday, tennis was followed by presentations to the prize winners and drinks and nibbles.

Club person of the year was awarded to Robert Hopkins, for all his hard work.

For the following weeks until Easter, we are holding our 2025 Club Championships.

Men’s and Ladies Doubles will be on the 25th, Mixed Doubles on 1 April and men’s and ladies singles will be on 8 April.

After Easter we will be holding a social tennis from 7pm to 9pm. Anyone can come and play.

Pickleball will be played on Thursday nights at 7pm.