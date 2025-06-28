If you thought it was chillier than usual over the weekend your senses were right.

Forbes experienced its coldest June morning in 27 years on Saturday when the Bureau of Meteorology's thermometer dropped to a frosty -5.5 degrees at 7am at the airport.

Though it felt more like -8.2, the Bureau says.

It's the coldest it's been, in June at least, since 1998 when temperatures fell to -6.4 degrees on 19 June - which is the town's coldest June temperature on record when recording began at the location 29 years ago.

It's also the coldest morning in Forbes in almost seven years since -6.4, also, was recorded on 16 July, 2018.

And it's three degrees cooler than Forbes' long term minimum monthly average of -2.5 degrees.

July's coldest temperature on record is -6.7 and August is -5.4.

Forbes has had 10 mornings of freezing temperatures so far this winter, with possibly a couple more coming before the end of the month.

Though it was a shock to the system on Monday morning when the day's lowest temperature came in four to seven degrees warmer than the weekend at 2.4 and Tuesday a big jump to a minimum of 13 degrees after a downpour of 9.6mm between 4am and 7am.

And the maximum temperatures for the last few days have been a balmy 18.5, 20.2, 20.4 and 19 degrees from Saturday to Tuesday respectively.

Over in Parkes temperatures dipped to -3.9 last Friday morning and while any records were far from being broken, it was still the coldest start they've had since 20 July, 2023 when it was -4.

And the Bureau recorded a six degrees as Parkes' minimum temperature on Monday which also jumped to a minimum of 12.5 degrees after a 14.2mm downpour between 4.30am and 7.30am.