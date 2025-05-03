Justin Roylance already has one Australian V8 Superboats Championship title to his name and he is looking to make that two this weekend.

At Temora the finals of the Australian V8 Superboats Championship will be held on Saturday, 26 April.

Justin with team Outlaw currently sit equal first in the championship on unadjusted points and three points behind first place on adjusted points which eliminates the lowest points scored by the team that season.

Sitting equal first with team Outlaw is team PSP Racing driven by Ollie Silverston from New Zealand who is also mates with Justin.

At Temora Ollie will be navigated by Justin's daughter, Macey Roylance.

When the Forbes Advocate spoke to Justin before the finals they were in the shed prepping before the big weekend.

"We are actually just in the shed prepping for this now, we'll head over to Temora on Friday and set up and get into racing on Saturday so it'll be from about 10am through to about 8.30pm which will be a good family event," Justin said.

Ahead of the finals Justin said it is the end of a very long season.

"We've had a challenging year between racing in the Australian season and the World Series in New Zealand.

"We obviously had a big accident over there (New Zealand) and had to rebuild a whole new boat and the boat only just got back in time to go and compete at Keith in South Australia. We got second place there and we're hoping to do better than that at finals in Temora."

Over the course of the championship there has been a couple things that hasn't gone team Outlaw's way but Justin says that racing and they are very lucky to have such a fantastic team and sponsors behind them.

"Without them we couldn't do it," he said.

Before the final race Justin said he is feeling pretty exhausted.

"It's been a big year so it will sort of be a relief when it finishes although our new season starts 30 days later.

"Obviously very happy about where we are and we have put in a lot of work to get to this point."

In 2021 Justin claimed the Australian title saying it was pretty cool as they worked really hard for it.

"We finally got our ducks in a row and like everything, racing you can be prepared all you like but you still need that little bit of luck so we take it pretty seriously."

The team does a lot of maintenance and preparation during and after events working hard to make sure everything is right especially on the day of racing.

"Heaps can go wrong very quickly if your not prepared.

"We're gearing up this week and we should be prepared and ready to go for Saturday morning," Justin said.

Tracy Little will be Justin's navigator at Temora after Justin's daughter Eliza Roylance was in the seat last round at Keith.

After placing third in the world series this year Justin is looking to reach that top step this weekend in Temora.