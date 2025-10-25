Beautiful tributes to two Eugowra residents whose lives were cut short by the 14 November 2022 flood have been heard in the Coroner’s Court.

The five-day inquest into the deaths of Diane Smith and Ljubisa ‘Les’ Vugec concluded in Orange on Friday.

Across the week the court heard from representatives of State Emergency Service, NSW Police, Rural Fire Service, Water NSW and Bureau of Meteorology as well as locals and a hydrologist.

The extreme weather conditions, past Eugowra floods, the availability – and lack - of flood gauges and information, the timing and wording of warnings were all presented to the court.

As the inquest before Deputy State Coroner Magistrate David O’Neil came to its close, the families of Les and Diane spoke of their loss, and the ongoing trauma from that day.

Les Vugec was remembered for his love of music, jokes and dancing, in written statements from his daughters.

Although he’d only come to Eugowra a couple of years earlier he had settled into life there with daily coffee with his daughter and afternoon gatherings with new friends.

He was “a man of great integrity who truly loved life,” his daughter Sharon Radwick wrote.

Diane Smith’s family spoke and wrote of her love for family, home, garden, Christmas and her community.

Diane “poured her time and talents into making her town a better place,” her son Chris said.

Her home was “where love lived and so many memories were made,” he added.

“It’s been nearly three years and not a moment goes by we don’t miss her deeply.

“We carry her with us in every flower that blooms, every family gathering and every stitch of a handmade quilt.

“Forever loved, forever missed and forever mum.”

Deputy Coroner O’Neil thanked them for sharing "wonderful, wonderful" memories of their loved ones.

“The most recent flood in Eugowra was the largest on record,” His Honour said, “And as we have been so movingly and beautifully reminded this morning in the family statements … it cut short the lives of Les Vugec and Diane Smith.

“Two people who were in their own way full of llife and as we have heard loving their life in Eugowra.”

His honour also paid tribute to the many heroes of the Eugowra flood event.

What happens next

Counsel assisting the Coroner acknowledge the inquest was nearly three years after the flood, and reflected on the amount of investigative work it had taken to get to this point.

Counsel assisting the Coroner will now prepare written submissions that bring together the evidence presented to the inquest.

They proposed to present those to the agencies involved by 19 November, with written submissions on those to be received by 10 December.

Counsel will have another week to reply to those.

Families will be given the opportunity to consider anything further they wish to write to the Coroner, who committed to delivering his findings “as soon as I can”.