SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

Squash returned to the courts after our annual championships; for the third week of our Spring comp, Wednesday night August 20.

Some highlights: Marcus Hardy and Christine Cogswell filled their score sheet over a five set feast.

Marcus was initial winner 17-15 then lost two sets and took the fourth16-14 but Christine never to be ruled out claimed the fifth set win 15-12. Beth Cannon lost a close match to Noah Brown.

After four sets and ‘evens stevens’ in the fifth at 14 all, Noah grasped victory with two crucial points to 16-14.

Results

Court one: B Hardys v Cowhans 7 points to 7. Bec Jones v Lindy Cowhan 6-1, Shane Moxey v Nate Markwort 1-6.

Court two: M Hardys v Cogswells 11 to 10. Lucy Robinson v Kimberley Chudleigh 3-4, Robey McMillan v Bella Henry 5-2.

Court three: Jones v Markworts 9 to 5. Cooper v Will 6-1.

Week four August 27

Highlights: Brothers Marcus and Bradman Hardy ‘mixed and matched’ through five sets of ripper squash but Marcus tasted victory taking the final sets 15-5, 15-13.

Results

Court one: Jones v Cogswells 12 points to 2. Cooper v Christine 6-1, Lucas Jones v sub R McMillan 6-1.

Court two: Markworts v Cowhans 2 to 12. Hannah Nixon v Lindy Cowhan 1-6, Noah Brown v Nate Markwort 1-6.

Court three: M Hardys v B Hardys 11 to 9. Lucy Robinson v Bec Jones 1-6.

Team places: Jones first with 57 points, M Hardys next 41, Cogswells third 33, Cowhands follow on 33 also before B Hardys 28 with Markworts last for 27.

Thursday evening August 21

Highlights: In a match that seemed to go on longer than the red lights at the Iron Bridge, Jake Shaw and sub Alex Doyle used every shot known until Alex nailed the last four points to win the fifth 15-11.

Will Markwort and Lawry Brayne used any and every shot also to gain advantage then after four solid sets and two sets all Will pulled away to a 15-10 win and a big set for set match involving Tony Trotter and Tim Welsh had everything that makes a great match great but only one can win and it was Tony this time 15-12 .

Week four August 28 highlights: Max Ridley and Uncle John entertained all with a phenomenal five set match and not much in it but Max won the two last points and match.

Results

Court one: Millers v Acrets 22 points to 13.

Sub J Shaw v Regan 1-6, Mark Webb v Lawry Brayne 5-2, Claire Bayley v Alex Bayley 6-1, Anthony Trotter v sub G Coote 6-1.

Court two: Dawes v Hornerys 23 to 18.

Oli v Sam 6-1, Brendon Allegri v Alex Doyle 1-6, Shanna Nock v Cam Dale 6-1, Peter Cowhan v Scott Webb 1-6, Tim Welsh v Greg Ridge 3-4.

Court three: Jones v Shaws 19 to 9. Jono Cannon v Dan Bayley 2-5, Adam Chudleigh v sub Tim Coombs 5-2.

Team places now: Hornerys lead with 88 points, Dawes follow on 82, Acrets next 80, Jones fourth 71, Millers 67 then Shaws trail on 51.

Next draw: Team 1 v 3, 5 v 2, 6 v 4 both nights.