Jessica Ashcroft has been named a finalist for the 2025 Rotary Inspirational Women's Awards.

Jess, a previous recipient of Forbes' Young Citizen of the Year Award, has been recognised for her extensive sport and community contributions.

The 22-year-old has volunteered in various roles for years now, volunteering with organisations like Forbes Youth Advisory Committee and Spectacular Screenings promoting youth engagement and supporting mental health and disaster relief efforts.

Her leadership in women's rugby and league tag is notable, and Jess was recognised with the 2022 NRL Women in League Award.

She has played, coached, and refereed in rugby and league tag, serving as captain/coach for Trundle Sunnies and co-captain for Lachlan district Women in League tackle team, mentoring young players and referees.

Jess and the other finalists for the awards were announced by the Hon Jodie Harrison MP, Minister for Women, Minister for Seniors, and Minister for the Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and Hugh McDermott MP.

“Each year, these awards recognise the tireless and selfless contributions of women and girls from across New South Wales," Ms Harrison said.

"This year’s nominees continue to showcase inspirational women – those who give generously and help build stronger communities. Congratulations to the 15 (finalists) and thank you to those who nominated them.”

RIWA Chair, Sue Hayward, was joined by Awards Ambassador Louisa Hope, Rotary leader Renga Rajan and the RIWA committee in congratulating each of our finalists.

The judges, comprising panels of Rotary members from across the State of NSW, have expressed how the high quality of nominations made their task very challenging and a wonderful honour.

The awards are divided into urban, rural and health categories, and into Young Inspirational Woman of the Year; Rural Inspirational Woman of the Year; Urban Inspirational Woman of the Year; and Inspirational Health Worker.

The RIWA committee is currently organising an Awards Ceremony to be held on 28 September 2025 at the Bankstown Sport Club in Sydney.