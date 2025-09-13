SQUASH

By DROP SHOT!

Fifth week of our Spring Comp, half way mark, Wednesday night September 3.

Some highlights: Lucas Jones lost set one 15-17 to Lucy Robinson but turned the tables to win the next three sets 15-9, 15-11, 15-8.

Lindy Cowhan notched another win defeating Kimberley Chudleigh but not without some serious opposition. Kimberley won the second and fourth sets 15-13, 15-9 while Lindy won the first, third and fifth 15-13, 16-14 and 15-12.

Results

Court one: Jones v M Hardys 11 to 3. Cooper Jones v Marcus Hardy 6-1, Lucas Jones v Lucy Robinson 5-2, Beth Cannon v Robey McMillan no game,

Court two: B Hardys v Markworts 2 to 12. Sub C Cogswell v Will Markwort 1-6, Shane Moxey v Noah Brown 1-6.

Court three: Cowhans v Cogswells; 12 to 9. Sub Bec Jones v Christine Cogswell 2-5, Lindy Cowhan v Kimberley Chudleigh 3-4, Nate Markwort v Bella Henry 6-1.

Team places now: Jones 68 points, Cowhans 45, M Hardys 44, Cogswells 42, Markworts 39 and B Hardys 30.

Thursday evening

Highlights: Super Sprinter Jake Shaw vied with Athletic Oli Dawes through four ‘full power’ sets. The roller coaster ride for both players finished with a fifth set win to Oli.

Alex Doyle lost at first 10-15 to tough opponent Wayne Bilsborough but nailed the next three sets 15s to 13, 9,4 and Cameron Dale excelled in a huge match against Lawry Brayne where at two sets apiece and 14 all Cameron scored the final two points snatching the win.

Court one: Millers v Jones 15 to 20. Sub Rego Acret v Max 1-6, Lockie Jones v Jono Cannon 1-6, Mark Webb v Will Markwort 2-5, Max Ridley v Adam Chudleigh 5-2 and Claire Bayley v Hunter Bilsborough 6-1.

Court two: Shaws v Dawes 20 to 22. Dan Bayley v Brendon Allegri 6-1, sub W Markwort v Shanna Nock 1-6, sub Tim Coombes v sub C Bayley 3-4, Weivan Huang v Dennis Haynes 6-1 and Gavin Coote v Tim Welsh 1-6.

Court three: Hornerys v Acrets 19 to 9. Greg Ridge v T Jay Markwort 4-3 15-12 last set. Team places; Hornerys 107, Dawes 104, Jones 91, Acrets 89, Millers 82 and Shawes 71 points.