Parkes residents have the opportunity to see what it's like to be an SES volunteer as dozens from the Orange Army descend on the town this weekend.

The NSW State Emergency Service (NSW SES) is hosting the 2026 Disaster Rescue Challenge at the Parkes Showground on Saturday and Sunday, and everyone is welcome to come and watch.

The challenge is a significant capability-building event for NSW SES members from the Southern, South-Eastern, and Western Zones - a vast and diverse area of regional NSW, stretching from the South Australian border to the Central West, down to the Victorian border to the Far South Coast.

"Together these zones encompass some of the largest and most varied landscapes in NSW, showcasing the capabilities and collaboration of our dedicated volunteers," a spokesperson said.

Participants will be placed in realistic, scenario-based rescue environments to enhance their operational skills, teamwork, and decision-making abilities.

These practical skills are crucial in helping volunteers protect communities during emergencies like storms and floods.

This year's event will bring together more than 100 personnel, including participants, support staff, volunteer role players and exercise controllers.

The main activities are scheduled for Saturday starting from 9am, with the remainder of the action finishing up on Sunday.

The event is family-friendly with a range of activities to watch throughout the main day.

Locals will also have this opportunity to see specialist equipment and skilled volunteers in action.