The riderless horse created a powerful image of remembrance leading a solemn march onto the track at Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club's ANZAC Day meeting.

Forbes Diggers Harness Racing Club was formed by diggers, for our returned service personnel - and that's not lost on those who run the club today.

The ANZAC service is the centrepiece of every ANZAC Day race meeting, held before the feature race, the Diggers Cup.

On Friday, representatives of the 6th Light Horse Trundle Troop and Forbes Pony Club were there in uniform to form guard on the track for the commemorations.

Forbes RSL Sub Branch president Bryan Jones recited The Ode, and Grace Neilsen led the national anthem.

Returning racing to the local track for the first time since it was destroyed in the 2022 floods, Diggers Harness Racing Club president Lex Crosby paid tribute to the generations who established and continued the club.

Everyone on course on Friday wore crocheted poppies hand crafted by Bev Parsons.