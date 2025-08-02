SQUASH

By DROP SHOT!

Will Markwort of Forbes Squash Club will be representing NSW in the Trans Tasman Squash Exchange in Cairns in late August, joining the team as first reserve after playing recently in the NSW CHS Squash carnival at Thornleigh.

Will has been playing for Forbes for six years starting as a junior and now playing in the men’s competition.

Will has progressed through the local squash grades and with his ‘never give up’ attitude has I believe a promising future in local and tournament squash.

We congratulate Will for his state selection and wish him all the best.

After a brief interlude for grading, Forbes Squash was back in action last week beginning our Spring Competition.

Rankings and team placements are based on results from prior comps. New players attend a grading night to assess their abilities.

Two separate competitions are played Wednesday and Thursday evenings over ten weeks, with an extra week for finals. Play hits off at 6pm.

Any enquiries, contact club President T J Markwort (0417 084 594) or Registrar Graham Coombs (0437 522 808).

Results, Wednesday July 23

Court one: Cogswells v Markworts 9 points to 11.

Christine v Will 2-5, sub L Jones v Hannah Nixon 6-1, Bella Henry v Noah Brown 2-5.

Court two: Jones’ v B Hardys 18 to 3.

Cooper v Bradman 6-1, Lucas Jones v Bec Jones 6-1, Beth Cannon v Shane Moxey 6-1.

Court three: Cowhans v M Hardys 7 to 7.

Ellie v Marcus 2-5, Lindy Cowhan v Lucy Robinson no game, Nate Markwort v Robey McMillan 5-2.

Thursday evening

Court one: Acrets v Dawes 20 points to 22.

Sub Jake Shaw v Ollie 2-5, Wayne Bilsborough v Brendon Allegri 6-1, Lawry Brayne v Shanna Nock 1-6, John Ridley v sub C Bayley 5-2, Alex Bayley v sub C Bayley 3-4 and T J Markwort v Tim Welsh 3-4.

Court two: Millers v Shaws 15 to 14. Lockie Jones v Dan Bayley 4-3 and Mark Webb v Chris McQuie 1-6.

Court three: Hornerys v Jones 20 points to 22. Sam v Max 1-6, Alex Doyle v Jono Cannon 6-1, Cam Dale v Will Markwort 1-6, Scott Webb v sub J Ridley 6-1, Sam Mackay v Hunter Bilsborough 5-2 and Greg Ridge v Claire Bayley 1-6.

This week’s draw; team 2 v 3, 1 v 6, 4 v 5 both nights.