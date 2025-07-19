SQUASH

By DROP SHOT

The highly anticipated Thursday night finals for our Autumn comp didn’t entirely disappoint but unfortunately not all matches were played.

The top liners were unavailable but the enthusiasm showed by all other players certainly made up for it.

The weeks of squash leading up to week 11 finals were full on and in the team places Millers were ahead with 227 total points, Dawes and Pipers next with 213 each.

A revision of previous scores placed Dawes as the finalist opponents for Millers who had led the comp from early on.

Highlight matches: Max Ridley and sub Will Markwort entertained us with a no nonsense effort of five full sets.

Marathon runner Max was down two sets 10-15, 7-15 but he returned fire and brought the match back to two sets all 15-11, 16-14.

Will was adamant though and at 10 points all or something similar he went on to win the fifth set 15-11.

Claire Bayley subbed to play Mum Alex and another five set thriller ensued to enhance the evenings squash.

The scores tell the story of the effort both girls put in: Claire achieved 14,15,15,11,15 and Alex 16,13,5,15,7.

Earlier, Dan Bayley and Jake Shaw both ran and hit well but Jake claimed the fourth set win 15-8; Tim Welsh was on form in a three set defeat of T J Markwort.

And it was touché 5-2, for Dennis Haynes against Anthony Trotter reversing the result of their last encounter.

By the end of the fifth match Millers were 20 points to Dawes’ 15 but the 15 points meant Dawes were still in with a chance all be it by a countback so just to make it interesting Lawry Brayne and sub Will Markwort hit the court with a display of Will's good length shots and Lawry’s amazing touch, volley drops.

But their first set 15-7 to Lawry ensured Millers a good victory. So Millers became the Autumn Comp Thursday night’s crowning champs.