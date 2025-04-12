A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash just north of Forbes.

NSW Police have released the tragic news a 32-year-old man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a utility on Monday 31 March.

Emergency services were called to the crash at Landrace Road about 7.25am.

The Newell Highway has been closed, with diversions in place around Union Street, Blackett Street, Calarie Road and Daroobalgie Road, while emergency services remain on scene. Police have established a crime scene and are investigating.

The driver was uninjured and taken to Lachlan Health Service for mandatory testing.