A 130-block housing development is another step closer with the approval of the Farnell and Dawson Street subdivision in north Forbes.

With construction to prepare the land scheduled to start in mid to late 2025, Homes NSW gave the approval update on social media on 8 August.

The plan will see Homes NSW subdivide 10 hectares of vacant government-owned land, to create some 130 new homes in a mix of private, social, and affordable housing.

Approximately 28 social housing dwellings will be built by Homes NSW.

These will be a mix of dual occupancy dwellings and seniors’ living villas, the project website states.

The development has been in the planning since March 2023.

Community engagement sessions were held at Forbes Town Hall in February 2024, Homes NSW acquired the land from Crown Lands in March 2025.

Homes NSW has confirmed the project is on track for construction work to prepare the land to begin in late 2025, with appointment of sales agent to market and sell individual lots.

At this stage, construction of homes is scheduled for late 2026.

Homes NSW is finalising designs for another local project, a proposed two-storey development in Oxford and Hill streets.

The proposal would see ageing properties with 20 new one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, which a spokesperson for the department said would help meet the increasing and urgent local demand for social and affordable housing.

"The project has experienced some delays in finalising the design, which is not uncommon," a Homes NSW spokesperson said in a statement to the Advocate.

"Homes NSW is now targeting Part 5 lodgement next month, with statutory notification to occur at that time.

"Community consultation is a critical part of the planning process of any new development, and this project will see further engagement undertaken as it progresses."